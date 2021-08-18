Rochester gardeners experimenting with seeds

Growing interest in heirloom seeds and new hybrids have expanded options for gardeners.

How do we know which ones grow well in our climate? Which attract or resist pests? How does the produce taste compared to other varieties?

The best way to find out is to grow them.

That’s what Andrew Knauff is doing in his Southeast Rochester garden. He's test-growing a dozen cayenne peppers of six varieties, tall marigolds, and kale.

Most gardeners would probably prefer more reassurance before devoting their space and a growing season to a new plant.

That’s where seed testers like Knauff come in.

The University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardeners program holds an annual seed trial program each year since 1982. Master gardeners around the state try a new variety of plant and report their results. The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t stop the trial in 2020. Last year, 127 master gardener volunteers from 46 counties tested six varieties of five different vegetables, two flowers, and one herb.

The plants were rated by the gardeners on several criteria, including germination rates, productivity and taste. In 2016, the competition goal was to find the best pollinator among the test plants.

Knauff volunteered to grow the peppers, kale and marigolds. The peppers are in 5-gallon buckets, while the marigolds and kale occupy space in his garden. He records data on the plants, marking their growth, when their first flowers appear, and their first harvest through the last harvest.

He also records the conditions they’re growing in, such as how much light they get and any pests that might bother the plants.

Knauff said the marigold flower heads are large and impressive.

“They’re a nice, bright target for pollinators,” he said.

The plants themselves have grown to 2 or 3 feet tall. Marigolds have a reputation for being fragrant and repelling pests.

The Japanese beetles boring into the flower heads seem to indicate that’s not the case with this variety.

“That might be part of the reason they haven’t been very effective in keeping the beetles away,” Knauff said as he pulled a scarab from inside a blossom.

Participants in the Extension Master Gardeners program can be a part of the seed trial program. Orientation is in the winter, because many of the seeds, which are mailed from U of M, need to be started indoors.

Winners of the trials are selected based on what varieties perform best and, for produce, taste the best, according to the test growers.

Knauff is still waiting for some of his peppers to ripen. Whichever variety wins, he said he’s happy with the experiment.

“I’ve harvested 3 1/2 pounds of peppers so far,” he said.

People who want to be part of the seed trial program should contact their local U of M Extension office to learn more about the master gardener program. A list of past seed trial winners can be found at the U of M Extension’s site at extension.umn.edu.

