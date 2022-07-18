SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester gardeners hope to preserve 'hidden resource'

Formerly used for Rochester Community and Technical College's horticulture program, it's known as the SMART garden, which stands for sustainable, medicinal, artistic, resourceful, and therapeutic.

SMART Garden
Carol Wells works to prune flowers in the SMART Garden at the Rochester Community and Technical College Heintz Center on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
July 18, 2022 06:00 AM
ROCHESTER — Twenty years after it first bloomed, a crew of volunteers are trying to figure out the next chapter for a local garden.

Rochester Community and Technical College recently discontinued its horticulture program. Because of that, the local college no longer needs the garden it used for student projects at the campus on the east side of Rochester.

"It basically became our outdoor lab space," said Robin Fruth-Dugstad with RCTC.

It's known as the SMART garden, which stands for sustainable, medicinal, artistic, resourceful and therapeutic.

And even though the college may not have a use for the garden any longer, there are plenty of volunteers who don't want to see it go away.

The college has made a commitment not to do anything with the land for three years. But there's still the issue of finding enough volunteers and funding to keep the garden alive. Fruth-Dugstad said the college provided a small budget, but it's really a fraction of what's needed.

And even though there's a core group of volunteers from the master gardeners and the local garden club, it's a high-maintenance space to keep up.

The garden serves as a home for a lot of different plant life. There's a pond and a rose garden. There's an area for prairie plant life, as well as raised vegetable gardens.

"It's kind of an amazing resource that we have right here inside the Rochester city limits," said Carol Wells, a volunteer with the master gardeners.

Another volunteer with the master gardeners, Emily Whitcomb, said it's not just space for gardeners. People visit the garden on their lunch breaks and during sporting events at the nearby fields. Others have their graduation photos in the garden.

"People have really enjoyed looking at the flowers blooming, identifying flowers to put in their own gardens, observing the fish at the pond, and looking for pollinators such as monarch caterpillars in the garden," Whitcomb said via email.

Whitcomb said they are planning to host educational events in the garden next year that the public can take part in.

And Fruth-Dugstad said there are ways for the community to contribute to the garden as well. She said people can donate to the "seeds of the SMART garden" through the RCTC Foundation.

"I have 20 years invested in the garden, so I hope that it'll stay up and running," Fruth-Dugstad said. "It is a great community space."

Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
