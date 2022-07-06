Rochester golf course reports ready for review

ROCHESTER — Reports for Rochester’s three of the city’s four municipal golf courses will be presented to the city’s Park Board during its regular meeting Tuesday.

The Park Board meeting is set for 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at a special location: Mayo Civic Center room 101.

No formal action on the report will be taken during the meeting.

The presentation will focus on the reports for Hadley Creek, Northern Hills and Eastwood golf courses.

The Soldiers Field report was presented during the June Park Board meeting as a part of the Master Plan Update process.

Each of the reports contain information on the opportunities and challenges associated with repositioning each course and potential high-level future uses for each course.

The review also includes options to retain all four courses in addition to potential alternative uses, and programming strategies on each of the four golf course sites.

“We appreciate having the opportunity to utilize the Park Board meeting to ensure that the members and community are provided information as we move into forthcoming engagement activities,” Parks and Recreation Director Paul Widman said in a statement announcing the meeting. “This is the next step in the process requested by the City Council stemming from the National Golf Foundation review and analysis of municipal golf in our community.”

The reports follow a Rochester City Council request for added study in February. The request sought exploration of:

