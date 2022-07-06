SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
News reporting
Rochester golf course reports ready for review

Park Board will receive presentations related to Hadley Creek, Northern Hills and Eastwood golf courses on Tuesday.

Northern Hills Golf Course
Golfers walk down the first fairway during the All-City Girls Golf Meet on Friday, May 17, 2019, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
By Staff reports
July 06, 2022 05:36 PM
ROCHESTER — Reports for Rochester’s three of the city’s four municipal golf courses will be presented to the city’s Park Board during its regular meeting Tuesday.

The Park Board meeting is set for 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at a special location: Mayo Civic Center room 101.

No formal action on the report will be taken during the meeting.

The presentation will focus on the reports for Hadley Creek, Northern Hills and Eastwood golf courses.

The Soldiers Field report was presented during the June Park Board meeting as a part of the Master Plan Update process.

Each of the reports contain information on the opportunities and challenges associated with repositioning each course and potential high-level future uses for each course.

The review also includes options to retain all four courses in addition to potential alternative uses, and programming strategies on each of the four golf course sites.

“We appreciate having the opportunity to utilize the Park Board meeting to ensure that the members and community are provided information as we move into forthcoming engagement activities,” Parks and Recreation Director Paul Widman said in a statement announcing the meeting. “This is the next step in the process requested by the City Council stemming from the National Golf Foundation review and analysis of municipal golf in our community.”

The reports follow a Rochester City Council request for added study in February. The request sought exploration of:

  • Maintaining existing courses and developing a strategy to fund the recommended $722,500 per year to support improvements and annual operating expenses.
  • Optimizing the municipal golf program by repositioning a course, evaluating opportunities and challenges associated with repositioning each, and identifying potential high-level future uses for course, while assessing the long-term financial impact associated with maintaining or repositioning each course​
  • Maintaining the existing complement of courses with the current level of funding and identifying service and user experience reductions needed overtime.
By Staff reports
