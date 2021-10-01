Rochester grew by 14,000 people - and powered growth in surrounding cities

Rochester added 14,626 people in the last decade, a decent growth spurt for an ever-growing community, but short of the rip-roaring population gains the city saw in the first decade of the century, according to newly released data by the U.S. Census.

Rochester went from a city of 106,769 people in 2010 to one of 121,395 people in 2020, a 13.9 percent jump. In the previous decade, the city grew by 20,963 people, from 85,806 to 106,769 -- a 24 percent leap.

The relatively slower growth reflected the lingering effects of the recession from 2007 to 2009, city officials say, as Rochester and other communities began to emerge from a devastating housing implosion that ignited a chain reaction of job losses.

ALSO READ:

Growth picked up in the second half of the decade, reflected in a boom in apartment buildings. Then the pandemic struck near the tail end of the decade.

"We were coming out of the recession at one end, and going into the pandemic at the other," Rochester Mayor Kim Norton said. "Given the crises on either end, I think 14 percent is pretty respectable."

ADVERTISEMENT

As the economic engine for the region, smaller cities surrounding Rochester enjoyed the spillover effects of Rochester's growth. Stewartville to the south grew by 13 percent over the decade, from 5,916 people to 6,687.

Byron to the west was an even bigger hotbed of growth, growing by 28 percent. It added 1,398 people in the last decade, from 4,914 in 2010 to 6,312 in the 2020.

In Olmsted County, the population grew by 18,599, 12 percent growth from 144,248 in 2010 to 162,847 in 2020. Nearly, 80 percent of that growth originated from Rochester.

Is DMC working?

This is the first census report released since passage of Destination Medical Center legislation by the Minnesota Legislature in 2013.

The 20-year plan envisions making Rochester into a global biotech hub, supercharged by $6.5 billion in spending by Mayo Clinic, Rochester, the state and private investors. Seven years ago, it projected tens of thousands of new jobs and a doubling of the population within two decades.

Norton said the city's relatively modest growth should not be viewed that DMC is failing to deliver on what political and community leaders promised. She said the first few years of DMC were meant for planning, and the city was just "getting into the development stage."

"I don't think we expected the growth to be startling at the beginning," Norton said. "The hope was to build momentum. We will be seeing that in the next five to 10 years."

ADVERTISEMENT

Consequences in the housing market

The data also showed a continuation of a pattern: That average Rochester household sizes are getting smaller has consequences for the city's housing market. The average family size is now 2.5 people, down from 3.5 people years ago. When family sizes were bigger, fewer houses were needed to shelter them. Now more are needed to serve the same population.

"Now, to house the same population, you need a third more houses," said Jeff Ellerbusch, planning supervisor for Olmsted County.

Officials say the boom in the construction of apartment buildings in the middle part of the decade was largely a response to DMC and the city's reputation as a well-heeled area. People were taking jobs at Mayo Clinic and starting families. They were seen as an ideal market for "nicer, newer apartments" by investors.

Millennials, now entering their 30s and still recovering from the effects of the recession, are putting pressure on the market for single family homes, Ellerbusch said. They are starting families and looking to settle down, even though their financial circumstances aren't nearly as strong as previous generations.

"They want to buy a house, but they can't afford a market-rate house. They drove up the price of entry-level houses," he said.

Ryan Yetzer, Rochester's interim deputy director of community development, said the census data and the growth in apartment units and single family homes reflects "healthy growth" in the city. There has been an "uptick in infill and redevelopment with the city, as opposed to edge growth."

ADVERTISEMENT

City officials are projecting that growth will be faster in the current decade. The city's comprehensive plan forecasts the city to grow by 22,000 through the current decade, which would trump growth in the last decade by 7,000 people.

"We're developing as expected. We're growing as expected," Yetzer said. "And, frankly, we expect that trend to continue, but time will tell."