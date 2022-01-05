Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes

ROCHESTER — In a change from the last major boundary shift, Rochester Public Schools will allow every student currently enrolled at a high school to remain at that school rather than having to switch to a new building.

Jacque Peterson, executive director of elementary and secondary education, gave an update on the process Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. The new boundaries will go into effect for the 2022-23 year.

“I am happy to share that there was a consensus among our high school principals that not just 11th graders, but all students who are currently attending their high school would be able to finish at their current high school,” Peterson said.

Rochester Public Schools is updating its boundaries because of the addition of the new Dakota Middle and Overland Elementary schools, as well as the reconstruction and expansion of Bishop Elementary and Longfellow Elementary.

Peterson also gave an update on how the transition will affect younger students. Those who are in the last year of their school — meaning those who will be in fifth and eighth grades when the boundary changes go into effect — will be able to stay at their existing school for their final year.

Additionally, younger siblings of those students will be able to stay at their existing school for the year that the older sibling is finishing out their time there.

Peterson said they still need to do a "deep dive" into the data to make sure that any given school would not be overwhelmed by new students as a result of the boundary changes and existing students wanting to finish their time in that building.

She said they plan to let families know by the end of January whether their requests are able to be accommodated.

Peterson said the district will not be able to provide transportation for families that choose to stay at their existing school rather than switch to the school assigned to them by the new boundaries.

"We don't have enough buses and drivers to accommodate transporting kids from one neighborhood to two different schools," Peterson said.

The last time the district undertook a large-scale boundary shift was 2008 to accommodate the opening of Gibbs Elementary in Northwest Rochester.