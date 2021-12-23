SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Rochester high schools raise more than $138,000 for charity

This year's total was more than the schools have raised in recent years. In 2019, the total was $129,550. In 2018, the total was $111,294.

Century High School Fundraiser.jpg
Century High School raised more than $33,000 for charity. In total, the three public high schools raised $138,326.95 for different organizations throughout the community. <br/>
Contributed / Rochester Public Schools
By Jordan Shearer
December 23, 2021 03:36 PM
Together, the three public high schools in Rochester raised more than $138,000 for different organizations throughout the community.

Mayo High School raised the highest amount, totaling $63,084. John Marshall was next at 42,160. Century brought in $33,081. Together, the grand total was $138,326.

According to the district, the funds will go to a number of organizations, including Bear Creek Services, Childhood Cancer Community, Christmas Anonymous, Family Promise Rochester, Dorothy Day Hospitality House and the Women's Shelter and Support Center.

This year's total was more than the schools have raised in recent years. In 2019, the total was $129,550. In 2018, the total was $111,294.

In 2020, schools took a different approach to the fundraising campaign due to the pandemic. Under the campaign RPS Gives, the school community opened a donation portal and hosted different virtual events to help keep up the giving spirit.

Because of the challenges, the schools set a lower goal than normal, hoping to reach $70,000. The final total was never posted online, but there was more than $55,000 raised between John Marshall and Mayo high schools alone.

