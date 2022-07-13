Rochester hires next Community Development director

ROCHESTER — A nationwide search has found Rochester’s next Community Development director.

The city announced the selection of Irene Woodward to fill the role that was left vacant when former director Cindy Steinhauser was named as deputy city administrator.

Steinhauser said city officials are excited about the new hire.

“A lot of meaningful work has been done since the Community Development Department was created in 2018,” the department’s first director said. “The department is fortunate to have a great team, and Ms. Woodward is poised to continue to build on a strong foundation.

“Her extensive background and expertise will serve our community and organization well.”

Woodward most recently worked as the director of planning and zoning for Allentown, Pennsylvania. She’ll start in Rochester on July 18.

Woodward has more than 15 years of experience in city planning and has specialized in affordable housing, grant writing, management and strategic planning.

Rochester’s Community Development director collaborates with Public Works and city administration to achieve the vision "to be recognized as America's most innovative development services team."

The director also develops, directs and provides leadership in the department that encompasses heritage preservation and urban design; land use planning policies and regulations; the efficient processing; development agreement; distribution of federal block grant funding and issuance of development permits; and compliance with housing and building standards, plan checking, inspection and correction of hazards.

“Planning impacts a community in many ways, from history and design to funding and implementation,” Woodward said in a statement announcing her hire. “I can already feel the city’s strong foundation and I am excited to build on that. I’m excited to join this team.”