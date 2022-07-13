SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester hires next Community Development director

Former Pennsylvania city planner set to take job following promotion of first director.

Irene Woodward
Irene Woodward has been named as Rochester's next Community Development director.
Contributed / City of Rochester
By Staff reports
July 13, 2022 02:01 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A nationwide search has found Rochester’s next Community Development director.

The city announced the selection of Irene Woodward to fill the role that was left vacant when former director Cindy Steinhauser was named as deputy city administrator.

Also Read
Peace Plaza Abortion Rights Rally
Exclusive
Local
As CERT's profile grows, so does its potential as a target
Counter-protesters accuse CERT of acting like a police force. CERT says its forte is conflict-mediation.
July 13, 2022 12:50 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
piper donald larson.JPG
The Vault
Did Virginia Piper's 1972 kidnapper murder his family 4 years later?
Following the 1972 kidnapping of Virginia "Ginny" Piper of Orono, Minnesota, the FBI interviewed an estimated 1,000 people. One of the suspects at the top of the list was a man on the verge of committing a mass murder. Here is Part 2 in "The Kidnapping of Virginia Piper — 50 years later."
July 13, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Tracy Briggs

Steinhauser said city officials are excited about the new hire.

“A lot of meaningful work has been done since the Community Development Department was created in 2018,” the department’s first director said. “The department is fortunate to have a great team, and Ms. Woodward is poised to continue to build on a strong foundation.

“Her extensive background and expertise will serve our community and organization well.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Woodward most recently worked as the director of planning and zoning for Allentown, Pennsylvania. She’ll start in Rochester on July 18.

Woodward has more than 15 years of experience in city planning and has specialized in affordable housing, grant writing, management and strategic planning.

Rochester’s Community Development director collaborates with Public Works and city administration to achieve the vision "to be recognized as America's most innovative development services team."

The director also develops, directs and provides leadership in the department that encompasses heritage preservation and urban design; land use planning policies and regulations; the efficient processing; development agreement; distribution of federal block grant funding and issuance of development permits; and compliance with housing and building standards, plan checking, inspection and correction of hazards.

“Planning impacts a community in many ways, from history and design to funding and implementation,” Woodward said in a statement announcing her hire. “I can already feel the city’s strong foundation and I am excited to build on that. I’m excited to join this team.”

Related Topics: ROCHESTERGOVERNMENT AND POLITICS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Gavel Court Crime
Local
Rochester man charged for September 2021 crash that led to passenger leg amputation
Police found multiple controlled substances in the vehicle following the crash, along with notes about trading drugs for guns.
July 13, 2022 11:10 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Untitled design.png
Local
Ward 1 candidates talk about free transit, city budgets in Tuesday debate
Candidate forum at 125 Live provided three Rochester City Candidates an opportunity to discuss a variety of issues.
July 13, 2022 10:25 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
OCSO - THEFT.png
Local
Marion man arrested for Poppa J's Kettle Corn trailer theft
The trailer was located after law enforcement received a call from a resident that they saw a Facebook post about the theft in Eyota and believed it was parked in the driveway of Marion residence.
July 13, 2022 09:22 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: July 10-16, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
July 13, 2022 08:39 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link