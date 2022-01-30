SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Rochester home damaged in Saturday fire

No one was in the house which suffered significant damage, fire officials say.

Jan 29 fire.jpg
Rochester firefighters respond to a house fire at the 1600 block of Second Avenue Northeast Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.
Contributed / Rochester Fire Department
By Post Bulletin Staff Reports
January 30, 2022 11:47 AM
ROCHESTER — No one was injured in a Northeast Rochester house fire Saturday afternoon.

The Rochester Fire Department was called to the 1600 block of Second Avenue Northeast about 3 p.m. Saturday.

Firefighters reported seeing flames coming from both windows of an upstairs bedroom at the two-story home. Firefighters found no one was home and used two hose lines — one from the outside and one rUn through the interior of the house, to extinguish the fire, according to the Rochester Fire Department.

The home suffered significant fire, smoke damage and water on the second floor and some water damage to the main floor and basement.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Rochester Police Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance and Rochester Public Utilities assisted at the fire.

