Rochester home hit with bullet Tuesday night

ROCHESTER — A Rochester home was struck by a bullet around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2022, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen. No injuries were reported.

According to Moilanen:

Officers responded to a call of a gunshot at the Oak Terrace Estates in southeast Rochester. A resident reported that they were standing next to their dryer when he heard a loud noise and the dryer started to smoke. He then realized that a bullet had come through the side of the home and struck the dryer.

Officers found a hole in the residence next to the property that had the same trajectory as the round that struck the victim's home.

A search warrant of that residence did not turn up any firearms.

The incident is under investigation.