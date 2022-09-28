Rochester home hit with bullet Tuesday night
A Rochester man realized his home had been struck by a bullet after he heard a loud noise and his dryer started to smoke. No injuries were reported in the incident.
ROCHESTER — A Rochester home was struck by a bullet around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2022, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen. No injuries were reported.
According to Moilanen:
Officers responded to a call of a gunshot at the Oak Terrace Estates in southeast Rochester. A resident reported that they were standing next to their dryer when he heard a loud noise and the dryer started to smoke. He then realized that a bullet had come through the side of the home and struck the dryer.
Officers found a hole in the residence next to the property that had the same trajectory as the round that struck the victim's home.
A search warrant of that residence did not turn up any firearms.
ADVERTISEMENT
The incident is under investigation.