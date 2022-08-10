SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
|
Rochester IBM employees invited to summer picnic

Any member of the Rochester IBM Alumni Club is invited to join.

IBM exterior
The exterior of the IBM building in Rochester.
Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
August 10, 2022 04:35 PM
ROCHESTER — The Rochester IBM Alumni Club is hosting a summer gathering for former IBM employees.

On Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, the club is gathering for a picnic at the Mayowood Stone Barn.

Attendees must be members of the club. Any former Rochester IBM employee with at least five years of employment can join for a one-time fee of $35.

Club information can be found at ibmrac.com. For additional information on the picnic, call Paul Brown at 507-358-0446 or email pdbrown1226@gmail.com .

