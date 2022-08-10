Rochester IBM employees invited to summer picnic

ROCHESTER — The Rochester IBM Alumni Club is hosting a summer gathering for former IBM employees.

On Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, the club is gathering for a picnic at the Mayowood Stone Barn.

Attendees must be members of the club. Any former Rochester IBM employee with at least five years of employment can join for a one-time fee of $35.

Club information can be found at ibmrac.com. For additional information on the picnic, call Paul Brown at 507-358-0446 or email pdbrown1226@gmail.com .