News | Local

Rochester icon tapped as people's choice in running for 'Tank of the Year'

Recently repainted ear-of-corn water tower joins others water tanks in company's annual selection of top structures using its coatings.

01 INSIDE--060121-CORN-TOWER-PROGRESS-7872.jpg
Viking Industrial Painting workers install the groundwork for the shroud, or tarp-like covering, on the ear-of-corn water tower on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
By Post Bulletin staff reports
October 18, 2021 06:40 PM
Rochester’s iconic ear-of-corn water tower is in the running for the top tank of 2021.

The newly repainted tower was named “people’s choice” in the annual Tnemec Co. Inc. competition to celebrate innovative and creative uses of its water-tank coatings.

RELATED: The ear-of-corn tower: Why does Rochester care so much about it?

The water tower, which was purchased by Olmsted County in 2019, received 5,000 votes in the online competition among nearly 300 water tanks of various shapes and sizes.

With the popular online vote, the Rochester icon will join 11 other finalists selected by Tnemec.

The winner is set to be announced Friday.

