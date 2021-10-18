Rochester icon tapped as people's choice in running for 'Tank of the Year'

Rochester’s iconic ear-of-corn water tower is in the running for the top tank of 2021.

The newly repainted tower was named “people’s choice” in the annual Tnemec Co. Inc. competition to celebrate innovative and creative uses of its water-tank coatings.

RELATED: The ear-of-corn tower: Why does Rochester care so much about it?

The water tower, which was purchased by Olmsted County in 2019, received 5,000 votes in the online competition among nearly 300 water tanks of various shapes and sizes.

ADVERTISEMENT

With more than 5,000 votes over the last two weeks, the 2021 People's Choice is Rochester, Minnesota! Congratulations to everyone who worked on this project and to all who voted for this one-of-a-kind tank! pic.twitter.com/EMzxUe377J — Tnemec Company Inc. (@TnemecCompany) October 18, 2021

With the popular online vote, the Rochester icon will join 11 other finalists selected by Tnemec.

The winner is set to be announced Friday.