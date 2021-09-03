Rochester is seeking paid participants for transit planning

Rochester Public Transit is looking for residents to serve as paid participantsin a Community Working Group to contribute to the city's next transit development plan.

The plan is considered the city’s blueprint for public transit service and investment for the next five years.

Community Working Group members will share information and insights from their personal experiences using transit in Rochester and help gather feedback from their communities.

“Every five years RPT takes an indepth look at what is working well in Rochester’s transit system, what needs improvement, and how we can best serve changing community needs,” said RPT operations specialist Bradley Bobbitt, who will lead the effort. “Hearing from our community is essential to designing and providing quality transit service.”

Changes considered in the five-year include improving bus routes, bus stops, and other facilities; preparing for bus rapid transit service; and analyzing fare payment options. The plan also will update the city’s goals and performance measures for the transit system.

Members of the group will work up to 25 hours during the course of several months and will be paid $25 per hour. Community working group meetings will occur about every month, typically in the evening.

Between meetings, group members will spend an additional one to three hours engaging with members of their community on topics from the meetings.

Applications to be considered for the Community Working Group are due by 5 p.m. Sept. 17.

Rochester Public Transit also is also conducting a general survey to collect ideas and opinions on the city’s transit system. The survey is open to everyone and will be available until Oct. 15.

To learn more about the transit development plan, fill out a Community Working Group application, or complete a survey, go to www.rochestertdp.com . Anyone requiring assistance with completing the application or survey can contact Rochester Public Transit at 507-328-2409 or by e-mail at nlemmer@rochestermn.gov.