Rochester K9 Ninja ready for seventh American Ninja Warrior appearance

ROCHESTER — Roo Yori, the K9 Ninja and Rochester resident, will step up to the start line on American Ninja Warrior for the seventh time on Monday, June 20, 2022, when his competition episode airs.

Without giving too much away, Yori said this competition is a challenging one, with all of the obstacles ones he has never competed on before.

“It’s exciting, because we don’t get to see (the course) until that day. We literally come in, they show us the course, then it’s go time,” he said. “When you first see it, it's not always clear what the obstacle is, or how it works. It's just game planning. You've got to kind of switch into that pretty quick, because you see it, and you've got to come up with your plan, and figure out how to be able to execute it.”

The competition includes new obstacles every year. This year, Yori is excited about a “unique spin on the double dipper” and called the salmon roll “amazing.” That reaction might depend on who you ask, considering the obstacle combines the salmon ladder into a rolling wheel.

“I was a little concerned about the final move because it was kind of a bigger gap (on the ladder) and the way it rolled, you had to go up a couple feet,” Yori said. “It was right at the end of the course, so it was like if I got there, I knew that that was probably going to be a deciding factor on who can hit the buzzer and who can't, but I was excited.”

The Ninja Warrior competition is hard to train for, given the secrecy of the course. Yori spent the last few months training on a homemade rig he put together in his backyard. Yori was lucky and didn’t have much to worry about this season because the obstacles mainly involved bars, which is how he trained at home.

As he has for the past four seasons, Yori is using his Ninja Warrior appearance to help raise awareness and gather donations for the nonprofit he runs with his wife, the Wallace the Pit Bull Foundation. The goal is to raise $22,000 this season to bring the total to $100,000. Competing for his foundation brings extra motivation, and sometimes anxiety.

“Some people have made one-time donations, and some people have pledged to donate however many I complete,” Yori said. “So it's dependent on how well I do. It's a little extra motivation, but also it’s pressure too because I know that the dogs are depending on the money. And if I don’t advance then that's not as much money.”

Yori did divulge a teaser ahead of the show: “I had my wife and Johnny (one of his dogs) virtual on the sideline. This year, I wanted to have a little fun. They do a split decision when it comes to the balance obstacle – we get to choose now. They have two obstacles and you pick your poison. This year, my plan was to actually have Johnny help me choose, so you get to see if that paid off or not.”

See what Johnny decides and if Yori hits the buzzer Monday night on NBC.