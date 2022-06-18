SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 18
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester K9 Ninja ready for seventh American Ninja Warrior appearance

Roo Yori talked about this season's course and his goal to reach $100,000 donated to his nonprofit.

Roo Yori American Ninja Warrior
Roo Yori, seen Saturday, June 18, 2022, trains for American Ninja Warrior on his handmade training structure in his backyard in Rochester.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
June 18, 2022 04:10 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Roo Yori, the K9 Ninja and Rochester resident, will step up to the start line on American Ninja Warrior for the seventh time on Monday, June 20, 2022, when his competition episode airs.

Without giving too much away, Yori said this competition is a challenging one, with all of the obstacles ones he has never competed on before.

“It’s exciting, because we don’t get to see (the course) until that day. We literally come in, they show us the course, then it’s go time,” he said. “When you first see it, it's not always clear what the obstacle is, or how it works. It's just game planning. You've got to kind of switch into that pretty quick, because you see it, and you've got to come up with your plan, and figure out how to be able to execute it.”

Also Read
Mayowood II new.jpg
Local
Olmsted County seeking Rochester council support for senior housing project
Council will be asked to waive development fees as county seeks state financial support for 36-unit complex.
June 18, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
IMG_5367.JPG
Local
'A paradigm shift': Rochester Public Schools prepares to roll out new strategic plan
One of the first assignments given to Superintendent Kent Pekel by the School Board, the completion of the strategic plan is a milestone for the district leader.
June 18, 2022 11:07 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Day in History graphic
Community
1922: New Mayo Yacht to be launched soon
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
June 18, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else

The competition includes new obstacles every year. This year, Yori is excited about a “unique spin on the double dipper” and called the salmon roll “amazing.” That reaction might depend on who you ask, considering the obstacle combines the salmon ladder into a rolling wheel.

“I was a little concerned about the final move because it was kind of a bigger gap (on the ladder) and the way it rolled, you had to go up a couple feet,” Yori said. “It was right at the end of the course, so it was like if I got there, I knew that that was probably going to be a deciding factor on who can hit the buzzer and who can't, but I was excited.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ninja Warrior competition is hard to train for, given the secrecy of the course. Yori spent the last few months training on a homemade rig he put together in his backyard. Yori was lucky and didn’t have much to worry about this season because the obstacles mainly involved bars, which is how he trained at home.

As he has for the past four seasons, Yori is using his Ninja Warrior appearance to help raise awareness and gather donations for the nonprofit he runs with his wife, the Wallace the Pit Bull Foundation. The goal is to raise $22,000 this season to bring the total to $100,000. Competing for his foundation brings extra motivation, and sometimes anxiety.

“Some people have made one-time donations, and some people have pledged to donate however many I complete,” Yori said. “So it's dependent on how well I do. It's a little extra motivation, but also it’s pressure too because I know that the dogs are depending on the money. And if I don’t advance then that's not as much money.”

Yori did divulge a teaser ahead of the show: “I had my wife and Johnny (one of his dogs) virtual on the sideline. This year, I wanted to have a little fun. They do a split decision when it comes to the balance obstacle – we get to choose now. They have two obstacles and you pick your poison. This year, my plan was to actually have Johnny help me choose, so you get to see if that paid off or not.”

See what Johnny decides and if Yori hits the buzzer Monday night on NBC.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERNONPROFITS
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Red Wing map.png
Local
Boat stuck in roller gates on Mississippi River rescued Friday
The Red Wing Fire Department pulled the boat to safety. All five people on board were uninjured.
June 18, 2022 04:06 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
48th Street Southeast Closed
Local
County Road 101 project is moving forward
Barricades mark continuation of work that will pave and reroute roadway and create a roundabout at County Road 1 intersection.
June 18, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Answer Man
Longmire Pat's Brewery BBQ 02.JPG
Exclusive
Business
Smoked meat and beer: Fat Pat's in Spring Grove adds brewery to meet demand
Fat Pat's Brewery and BBQ grows its business in a burgeoning craft beer region.
June 18, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Police Lights
Local
Suspect arrested for shooting outside Rochester gas station Wednesday
The suspect is being held on charges of attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm, second-degree assault and reckless discharge of a firearm.
June 17, 2022 08:36 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports