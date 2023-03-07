99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Rochester kicks off first food forest with pruning event Saturday

A group of volunteers are pruning established apple trees Saturday in Slatterly Park where an urban food forest is planned.

FLYER - Slattery Park Community Food Forest
The site of city-owned apple trees in Slatterly Park in Rochester.
Contributed / Google Maps
John Molseed
By John Molseed
March 07, 2023 08:42 AM

ROCHESTER — A grassroots effort to establish a food forest in Rochester is starting at the tops of some apple trees.

Volunteers are gathering Saturday, March 11 to help prune 18 apple trees in Slatterly Park. The trees are at the site of a planned “food forest.”

Area gardeners and homesteaders have discussed starting such a project for years. The goal would be to create a landscape of perennial fruit bearing trees, vines and other plants the public can harvest for food. The site of 18 apple trees in Slatterly Park on the north side of the bike trail along the east bank of Bear Creek was a perfect start, planners of the forest said.

Also Read
The Castle
Local
Castle agreement ready to transfer to new owner
Rochester council approved plan to allow purchase of former city-owned armory with expectation that it return to use for arts and cultural community activity.
March 06, 2023 11:54 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Bakery Flats 2.jpg
Local
Bakery Flats heading to design stage
Rochester council approves zoning change to make way for potential 210-unit apartment complex at site of former bakery.
March 06, 2023 11:19 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Molly Dennis.JPG
Local
Rochester council votes to censure member
Council member Molly Dennis receives formal reprimand, citing 'inappropriate conduct' with fellow members and city staff.
March 06, 2023 09:34 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen

Kim Rodgers, an intern with the Olmsted County office of the University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardeners program, volunteered to take the lead.

“People have been bringing this up for a while now, but when Kim brought the idea to me, she said, ‘What can I do?’” said Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick, Olmsted County Extension Master Gardener.

ADVERTISEMENT

For city staff, the partnership is a welcome arrangement.

“Having the partner organizations is the key,” said Julie Sobolewski , Climate Impact Corps member with Rochester Parks and Recreation. “I think it’s something the community wanted for a while.”

The Olmsted Master Gardeners volunteers and interns, members of Transition Rochester and members of the Backyard Bounty Urban Homesteading group of Southeast Minnesota are also helping with the effort.

The proposal was brought to the Parks and Recreation Department in December 2022. The department and city council have since approved the plan. The Olmsted Master Gardeners officially signed on in early February.

Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick campaign photo Rochester
Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick
Contributed

Kirkpatrick said the first step will be to get the apple trees into better condition to produce more fruit. Sobolewski said city staff maintain the trees, but don’t have the time to give them the care needed to promote a larger yield of apples.

“Fruit trees require a higher level of maintenance,” said Alison Litchy, urban forestry program coordinator with Parks and Recreation. “(The trees in Slatterly Park) don’t get the attention they need to be optimal fruit producers.”

The volunteer pruning event will be a step toward changing that. After that, work will begin this spring to determine what else will be grown alongside the apple trees and serviceberries.

Established food forests replicate a natural environment by having food-producing plants grow together in different layers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The apple trees will be part of the forest overstory. Other plants will compose the understory, a shrub layer, an herbaceous layer, and a root layer and ground cover layer at the bottom.

A vine layer will also likely be added, which could include hops for area beer brewers, Kirkpatrick said. That planning will be done along with consultation from the Rochester’s Forestry Department.

Upkeep of the site will also be a key component.

“This needs to be kept looking good, it needs to be maintained for the neighborhood,” Kirkpatrick said.

The neighbors will also benefit from having a bounty of fresh produce nearby. All people in the city and visitors to Rochester will be allowed to harvest from the forest food for their personal use.

The location in a walkable neighborhood is another plus for its location, Litchy added.

Kirkpatrick said once community members get involved, the project will likely become more than a project by the cooperating groups and master gardeners.

“Hopefully this won’t won’t be a master gardener project and will be a smooth-humming community thing,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you go

What: Apple tree pruning at Rochester's food forest.

When: 9 a.m., Saturday, March 11.

Where: Slatterly Park, 8 1/2 Street Southeast.

John Molseed
By John Molseed
John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Campus News graphic logo
Local
Campus News: Fall 2022 Dean's Lists and Graduates
March 07, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Caelynn Petersilie
Community
'It's been really meaningful': Kasson student designs logo for Rochester Pride
March 07, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Austin Joseph Fisher
Local
Cannon Falls man sentenced to one year in jail for serial sex assaults in Olmsted County
March 06, 2023 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
122420.N.RPB.MAYO.COVID.ICU.09579.jpg
Health
As disenchantment with nursing grows, a legislative proposal would give nurses more power to set staff levels
March 07, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Montori fifth at state.jpg
Sports
Mayo swimmer wouldn't mind joining brother in college ranks
March 07, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Lake City, Lourdes Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball
Prep
No. 1 Lake City survives against No. 8 Lourdes in Section 1AA boys basketball quarterfinal play
March 06, 2023 10:35 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Lyle-Pacelli, Fillmore Central Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball
Prep
Lyle/Austin Pacelli's Koak, team's defense, too much for Fillmore Central
March 06, 2023 09:57 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff