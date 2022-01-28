Rochester, Lake City on list of multi-family housing project from MN Housing

ST. PAUL — Talking about the need to develop housing across the state, particularly affordable housing, Minnesota Housing Commissioner Jennifer Ho outlined the 2021 funding selections during a web-announcement Friday.

"It's critical for everyone to have a home they can afford," Ho said.

To help create and preserve affordable housing, Minnesota Housing selected 2021 proposed projects that would impact 1,417 housing units, including 1,095 multi-family apartments or town homes, and 322 single-family homes.

The investment from the state, which is designed to help private developers and other housing stakeholders create housing that is affordable, is $233 million for 2021. Another $32 million will contribute to the creation or preservation of 3,214 single- or multi-family homes through programs designed for manufactured housing grants, multi-family workforce development loans and publicly owned housing program loans

While the bulk of the investment is focused in the seven-county metro area, two projects in Southeast Minnesota were funded.

In Rochester, the Manor Hills Apartment development by Titan Development and Investment Inc., will receive a 9% housing tax credit worth $644,154 for its $20.7 million project. The project will create 72 affordable housing units.

A 32-unit development in Lake City will receive $1,158,632 in support through the 9% housing tax credit. That development, Underwood Terrace, is sponsored by Three Rivers Community Action, and all 32 units will be rated as affordable housing.

Gov. Tim Walz

Gov. Tim Walz said he was proud of Minnesota's commitment to contribute to affordable housing projects across the state to supplement private investment and federal dollars.

"We’re saying yes to new apartment buidlings and single-family homes," Walz said.