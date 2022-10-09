We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
News | Local
News reporting
Rochester land-use change makes way for future development amid sewer extension plans

The planning and zoning commission will review the proposal for a portion of Northwest Rochester, as well as have a public hearing, during their meeting Wednesday.

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
October 09, 2022 12:00 PM
ROCHESTER — A proposed update to Rochester’s land-use plan for approximately 950 acres in Northwest Rochester is up for discussion Wednesday.

The Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission will review proposed changes connected to plans to extend city sewer services in the area that includes nearly 560 acres that haven’t yet been annexed into city boundaries.

The proposed land-use plan changes are intended to guide potential development options after the area is connected to city sewer service , with construction of new lines expected to start next year.

The area being discussed is generally north of 19th Street Northwest and south of Badger Hills Drive Northwest. It also sits east of 70th Avenue Northwest and west of Kenosha Drive.

The proposal calls for 70% of the area to be dedicated to low-density residential construction, with other types of development likely along key transit corridors, which include parts of Valleyhigh Road.

“From a transit land use perspective, ideally the entire corridor would develop as true mixed-use development buildings,” Community Development staff state in a report to the planning and zoning commission. “However, the market will ultimately determine what amount of commercial, residential or mixed use is developed in transit-oriented centers and supportive corridors.”

The report also states that two property owners have already requested increased development intensity of their properties.

Property owners and others will have a chance to weigh in on the plan during a public hearing being held as part of the commission’s meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center.

Upcoming meetings

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of Oct. 3 include:

Rochester

  • City Council learning session, 3:30 p.m. Monday, Public Works and Transit Operations Center, 4300 East River Road NE.
  • Energy Commission, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in room 104 of City Hall.
  • Planning and Zoning Commission, 6 p.m. Wednesday in council chambers of the Government Center.
  • Pedestrian and Bicycle Advisory Committee, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in room 104 of City Hall.

Rochester Public Schools

  • School Board study session, 5 p.m. Tuesday in the boardroom of the Edison Building, 615 Seventh St. SW.
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
