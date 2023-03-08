99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Rochester launching fifth year of energy benchmarking

Program helps businesses and owners of commercial property monitor and manage energy usage to help address costs.

New Rochester city logo
By Staff reports
March 08, 2023 09:58 AM

ROCHESTER — The fifth year of helping Rochester businesses and building owners track and manage energy use is about to kick off.

The Rochester Energy Benchmarking Program teaches participants how to benchmark their building and how to identify potential energy efficiency opportunities that may save money on utility bills over time.

Project partners include Rochester Public Utilities and Minnesota Energy Resources, which assist benchmarking participants in collecting their utility data and offer special incentives and individualized assistance towards energy savings goals.

Potential new program participants are invited to attend events planned for March.

The 2023 Benchmarking Program Kick-off at noon March 14 will introduce the program and the benefits of participation by building owners, managers and operators of commercial buildings of any size.

The one-hour event will be held online, with registration information available at tinyurl.com/4c8bjhnv

On March 29 and 31, Data Jam Technical Assistance Sessions will be held with city staff assisting property owners set up their Energy Star portfolio manager profiles, submit data and learn how to use and interpret their results to track and improve the energy efficiency of their buildings.

The 20-minute, in-person one-on-one sessions are available each day for morning or afternoon sessions

They will be conducted in City Hall, Room 104, 201 Fourth St. SE, and registraion is available online at tinyurl.com/ynef7r52

More information is available on the City’s benchmarking webpage .

