Rochester lawmaker named as president of Med City construction firm

A Rochester lawmaker is stepping into the top role at a long-time Med City commercial construction firm.

Nels Pierson, a state representative for House District 26B and a Rochester Realtor, was hired as president of A.B. Systems, Inc. on Dec. 6. He replaces A.B. co-founder Pete Schuller, who still serves as chairman of the company.

“We are energized and thrilled by the addition of Nels Pierson. His knowledge and background enhance our experienced team,” stated Schuller in the announcement of change.

Rep. Nels Pierson

Pierson has a long background in real estate and development. He has been a Realtor for 12 years and managed personal commercial development projects in Stewartville and Rochester.

“This is in my wheelhouse,” he said of the new job. “We have a great architectural drafting, designing and bidding team using the design-build process that Rochester, as a community, is so familiar with after the Highway 52 project.”

A.B. Systems, which was founded by brothers Karl and Peter Schuller in 1972, is 49 percent owned by employees. Pierson said the firm is on track to become 100 percent employee-owned by the time Schuler retires in coming years.

The firm has helped design and build more that 12 million square feet of commercial building space for clients like FedEx, Hormel Foods, Halcon, West Bank, and Tom Kadlec Honda.

