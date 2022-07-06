Rochester lawyer to vie for 'Big Brother' TV show title

ROCHESTER — A Rochester attorney will soon move into a house with 15 strangers.

Michael Bruner is set to be a participant on the CBS show "Big Brother" when season 24 airs at 7 p.m. Wednesday night, July 6, 2022. CBS describes the show as “a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day.”

Houseguests compete to become the head of household and, every week, someone is voted out of the house.

The ultimate goal for the 28-year-old is to be the last remaining houseguest, as the last man (or woman) standing receives the grand prize of $750,000.

The show will run through the fall.

