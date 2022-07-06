SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Rochester lawyer to vie for 'Big Brother' TV show title

28-year-old Michael Bruner is one of 16 houseguests who will spend the summer competing on the CBS show for $750,000.

michael bruner
The 28-year-old lawyer is a houseguest on season 24 of the CBS show Big Brother.
Contributed / CBS
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
July 06, 2022 10:28 AM
ROCHESTER — A Rochester attorney will soon move into a house with 15 strangers.

Michael Bruner is set to be a participant on the CBS show "Big Brother" when season 24 airs at 7 p.m. Wednesday night, July 6, 2022. CBS describes the show as “a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day.”

Houseguests compete to become the head of household and, every week, someone is voted out of the house.

The ultimate goal for the 28-year-old is to be the last remaining houseguest, as the last man (or woman) standing receives the grand prize of $750,000.

The show will run through the fall.

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
