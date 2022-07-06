Rochester lawyer to vie for 'Big Brother' TV show title
28-year-old Michael Bruner is one of 16 houseguests who will spend the summer competing on the CBS show for $750,000.
ROCHESTER — A Rochester attorney will soon move into a house with 15 strangers.
Michael Bruner is set to be a participant on the CBS show "Big Brother" when season 24 airs at 7 p.m. Wednesday night, July 6, 2022. CBS describes the show as “a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day.”
Houseguests compete to become the head of household and, every week, someone is voted out of the house.
The ultimate goal for the 28-year-old is to be the last remaining houseguest, as the last man (or woman) standing receives the grand prize of $750,000.
The show will run through the fall.
Here it is folks, meet your #BB24 houseguests! We've got a full house this year 😉 Get strapped in for a turbulent summer. 🌴 pic.twitter.com/ir49nBA28P— Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 5, 2022