Rochester legislators react to GOP letter asking Mayo Clinic to reconsider vaccine mandate

A letter signed by 38 state Republican lawmakers, including area Reps. Nels Pierson and Daune Quam, is calling on Mayo Clinic to drop its COVID-19 vaccine mandate or risk losing GOP support for health care worker shortage programs supported by the state.

"Though 100 percent employee vaccination may be ideal according to Mayo Clinic guidelines, we do not believe it is ethical, nor is it realistic," states the Dec. 8 letter authored by Rep. Peggy Bennett, who represents the Albert Lea area. "Losing even a small number of doctors or nurses, because of an excessive employee vaccine mandate puts our health care system at risk."

The letter was addressed to Mayo Clinic and President Dr. Gianrico Farrugia. Mayo Clinic did not respond to questions seeking comment.

The clinic hasn't shown any sign of changing course in mandating that its 73,000 employees be vaccinated or receive a religious or medical exemption.

Two weeks ago, the clinic issued letters to unvaccinated employees warning that their employment at Mayo will end Jan. 3 if they do not receive at least one vaccination shot.

The GOP letter calls Mayo's vaccine policy misguided, "top down" and "heavy handed." It criticizes its religious exemption policy as inconsistent, claiming there are examples of one spouse at Mayo receiving a religious exemption and the other spouse not receiving it.

"This is all highly disheartening, especially considering that Mayo is an institution that was founded upon religious principles and by Franciscan Sisters with sincerely held religious beliefs," the letter states.

Rep. Tina Liebling, a Democrat from Rochester and chair of the House Health Finance and Policy Committee, called the Republican efforts to change Mayo's policy disruptive. She noted that Minnesota hospitals are currently overwhelmed and ICU beds are filling up with COVID patients.

"Their attack on Mayo Clinic is particularly disturbing," Liebling said in a statement. "They question Mayo's scientific judgment and decisions about how to best protect its patients and even threaten to withhold state funding if they don't get their way. Meanwhile, doctors, nurses and health care leaders are pleading with Minnesota to get vaccinated and take other precautions to fight the pandemic."

Mayo has maintained its stance on a vaccine mandate despite the fact that some of the largest U.S. hospital systems, including Cleveland Clinic, have dropped their mandates for staff.

Those decisions were made after a federal judge temporarily halted a Biden administration mandate that health care workers get the shots. Before the judge's decision, health care systems faced the threat of losing Medicare and Medicaid funding.

Although Mayo Clinic has been the focus of Republican criticism, other hospitals have quietly gone about implementing their own vaccine mandates. Olmsted Medical Center in Rochester has "followed through in implementing" its own vaccine mandate for its employees," said OMC spokesperson Barbara Sorenson.

Sorenson said that more than 95 percent of OMC employees are fully vaccinated with the expectation that compliance will reach 97 percent by Dec. 17. Currently, 99 percent of clinical staff is vaccinated.

"The science supports this policy and action, and we believe this is the right thing to do for our patients as well as the people in the communities we serve, some of whom have a health condition that makes them more vulnerable to the virus or are not able to be vaccinated due to age," Sorenson said.

In talks with Mayo, Bennett said one of the reasons Mayo gave for following a more stringent vaccine policy was Biden's decision to withhold Medicare and Medicaid payments from health care facilities that were not 100 percent vaccinated.

But once that decision was halted by a federal judge, it made sense for Mayo to revert to its original policy, which allowed vaccine exemptions for conscientious reasons, in addition to medical and religious reasons, she said.

"My thought is, 'OK, go back to your more reasonable one," Bennett said.

Others think Mayo should stick to its guns. Marty Cormack of Rochester said he has an immunocompromised family member who frequently visits Mayo to manage a health condition.

"We would not be comfortable going there if we knew the staff were not vaccinated," McCormack said. "So we are strongly in favor of requiring all the patient-facing staff to be fully vacccinated and taking all the reasonable and necessary precautions to keep the patient safe."

Quam, one of the Republicans to sign the letter, said he has met, in meetings and other settings, with more than 200 people who have raised concerns about Mayo's policy. Many are constituents of his.

Some Mayo employees who face losing their jobs have told Quam that they work remotely and don't have badge access to Mayo buildings.

"Logic would dictate that they shouldn't be put under the same expectations as the front line people interacting with patients," Quam said.

The letter also asks that Mayo give equal consideration to both natural immunity and artificial immunity, "which a preponderance of world worldwide medical evidence now supports."