News
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester library closing Monday to make room for skylight installation

The Rochester Public Library is expected to open Tuesday morning, following a second one-day shutdown amid ongoing roof replacement efforts.

Rochester Public Library
The Rochester Public Library.
Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
October 28, 2022 12:39 PM
ROCHESTER — Installation of a new skylight in the Rochester Public Library's main entry will close the facility Monday.

The library is expected to reopen at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The closing follows a similar need earlier this month, when the old skylight was removed in connection to ongoing roof replacement efforts.

The work is in a high-traffic area needed for access to the second floor and the building does not have an alternate public access point.

“As expected, we are having to close for the install of the new skylight for the same concerns we had during the removal of the old one,” Library Director Karen Lemke said in a statement announcing Monday's closing. “While we never like to close, we still need to ensure customers can safely enter and leave the building at all times.”

During the closure, library staff will participate in “back of the house” work, such as shelving, collection maintenance, reporting and other labor-intensive projects. The outdoor book drop will remain open and holds on library materials will be available one additional day.

“We’re excited to see this re-roofing project move into its final phase and have been so lucky to have great communication with (Merit Contracting, Inc.) along the way,” Lemke said.

Additional work has already begun on the outside of the building walls and the lower canopy roof.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
