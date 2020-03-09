Rochester Public Library recently received a Libraries Transform award at the Public Library Association conference in Nashville, Tenn.
The award, presented by OverDrive, recognizes RPL’s unique approach to offering digital materials, according to a news release about the award. When compared with similar-sized communities, Rochester library had the highest number of digital checkouts.
“We offer multiple routes to promoting and sharing our digital collection,” said Kim Edson, head of reader services at the library.
In the past couple years, the library instituted two initiatives to increase digital access to books and audiobooks using the Meet Libby or Overdrive apps.
One initiative, the Instant Digital Card, allows anyone living in Rochester Public Library's service area to get a library card instantly, anywhere. New users simply enter their cell phone number to begin the registration process.
“Making it simple and easy to access our collection is important,” Edson said. “People are accustomed to receiving instant services on smartphones or other devices, so we were excited to work with OverDrive to bring in the Instant Digital Card.”
The program pairs cell phone numbers with existing data to prove residency within the service area. Digital cardholders are then invited to switch to a traditional library card once they sign up for the digital-only card. The initiative has successfully added 7,616 cardholders since it began in 2017.
Another initiative allows anyone in the Southeastern Libraries Cooperating (SELCO) region to access the library's digital collection, and vice versa.
According to Edson, both initiatives have led to strong circulation growth year over year. Between 2015 and 2019, digital circulation through OverDrive increased 213%.