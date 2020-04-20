As the COVID-19 outbreak continues, online scams continue to rise.
According to the Federal Trade Commission, reports of scams and fraud related to COVID-19 continue to rise, as criminals modify their tactics to prey on unsuspecting victims.
On Wednesday, the Rochester Public Library is hosting a free virtual class on internet safety basics, to help individuals learn more about protecting themselves online.
According to librarian Allison Girres, the program was planned months ago, even before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.
“It’s important to always be vigilant when going online,“ Girres said. “Fraudulent activity is often modified to prey on people’s fears, and right now coronavirus is creating a lot of fear among people.”
The class also will touch on the best resources for people to access when they want more information about being safe online.
“Protect Your Online Privacy” will be held through an online platform from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday. A link and password to join the program is available on the library’s website at www.rplmn.org.