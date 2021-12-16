SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Rochester library launches new app for finding books, accessing resources

App includes a tool that allows users to scan the barcode of an item and instantly see if it’s available in the library.

Rochester Public Library app
Rochester Public Library has launched a new app for smartphones and digital tablets.
Contributed
By Post Bulletin staff reports
December 16, 2021 03:38 PM
Share

A new smartphone app should make it easier for Rochester Public Library users to find a good read, among other resources.

The Rochester Public Library App, which is available for both iOS and Android devices, allows library users to locate books, DVDs, CDs and other materials and place them on hold.

“This makes the searching process a lot easier on small devices, like a phone,” RPL’s Information Services Manager Steve Mosing said in a statement. “For years, we’ve had customers telling us that it’s hard to search our website on mobile devices. This new app will make it a lot easier.”

The app has several features to make it easier to find titles, including a tool that allows users to scan the barcode of an item and instantly see if it’s available in the library.

“Libraries are in the business of getting people the information and resources they need,” Library Director Audrey Betcher said. “Apps are one way to highlight those resources.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Designed by SirsiDynix, the main software for managing library materials, the free app includes these features:

  • Library Catalog Search to view all items in the library catalog.
  • ISBN Search allows users to scan ISBN barcodes to see if the library has a copy available.
  • General library information.
  • Account information, including ibrary holds, due dates, checkouts and more.
  • Links to library social media, library news, and the library events calendar.

The app can be downloaded by searching for “Rochester Public Library” in the app store used for an Apple or Android smartphone or tablet.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTEROLMSTED COUNTY
What to read next
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts