Rochester library launches new app for finding books, accessing resources

A new smartphone app should make it easier for Rochester Public Library users to find a good read, among other resources.

The Rochester Public Library App, which is available for both iOS and Android devices, allows library users to locate books, DVDs, CDs and other materials and place them on hold.

“This makes the searching process a lot easier on small devices, like a phone,” RPL’s Information Services Manager Steve Mosing said in a statement. “For years, we’ve had customers telling us that it’s hard to search our website on mobile devices. This new app will make it a lot easier.”

The app has several features to make it easier to find titles, including a tool that allows users to scan the barcode of an item and instantly see if it’s available in the library.

“Libraries are in the business of getting people the information and resources they need,” Library Director Audrey Betcher said. “Apps are one way to highlight those resources.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Designed by SirsiDynix, the main software for managing library materials, the free app includes these features:



Library Catalog Search to view all items in the library catalog.

ISBN Search allows users to scan ISBN barcodes to see if the library has a copy available.

General library information.

Account information, including ibrary holds, due dates, checkouts and more.

Links to library social media, library news, and the library events calendar.



The app can be downloaded by searching for “Rochester Public Library” in the app store used for an Apple or Android smartphone or tablet.