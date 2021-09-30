SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Rochester library receives $619K in federal funds to support connectivity

Library is one of 260 libraries to receive award.

Rochester Public Library Logo.jpg
Rochester Public Library Logo
By Post Bulletin staff reports
September 30, 2021 03:01 PM
Share

Rochester Public Library is one of 260 libraries in the nation to receive Emergency Connectivity Fund Program support from the Federal Communications Commission.

The FCC announced the first wave of funding for the program, totaling more than $1.2 billion going to libraries, schools and consortia throughout the United States.

ALSO READ: Photos: Aerial views of downtown Rochester

Rochester Public Library received $619,000 for the purchase of devices for individuals lacking broadband connectivity. Federal officials said the program will help close the digital divide by making sure individuals have adequate broadband access.

“The ECF program provides crucial internet service and equipment to connect families to the educational resources they need," said Library Director Audrey Betcher, who said the library will use the funding to purchase 1,000 Chromebooks with built-in wifi.

ADVERTISEMENT

To meet federal requirements of the program, the library is partnering with local organizations to distribute the devices.

“We are leveraging the expertise of our local non-profits, government colleagues and schools to make sure we reach individuals with already-identified needs,” Betcher said. “We expect the demand to be high for these devices, and by leveraging our partnerships, we can be more efficient in rolling out the program.”

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTEROLMSTED COUNTY
What to read next
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Rochester YMCA to close by the end of the month
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 05, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link