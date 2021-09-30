Rochester library receives $619K in federal funds to support connectivity

Rochester Public Library is one of 260 libraries in the nation to receive Emergency Connectivity Fund Program support from the Federal Communications Commission.

The FCC announced the first wave of funding for the program, totaling more than $1.2 billion going to libraries, schools and consortia throughout the United States.

Rochester Public Library received $619,000 for the purchase of devices for individuals lacking broadband connectivity. Federal officials said the program will help close the digital divide by making sure individuals have adequate broadband access.

“The ECF program provides crucial internet service and equipment to connect families to the educational resources they need," said Library Director Audrey Betcher, who said the library will use the funding to purchase 1,000 Chromebooks with built-in wifi.

To meet federal requirements of the program, the library is partnering with local organizations to distribute the devices.

“We are leveraging the expertise of our local non-profits, government colleagues and schools to make sure we reach individuals with already-identified needs,” Betcher said. “We expect the demand to be high for these devices, and by leveraging our partnerships, we can be more efficient in rolling out the program.”