Rochester library roof replacement set to start
Library will remain open, but efforts will shift Second Street traffic.
ROCHESTER — A planned $1.3 million roof repair and replacement effort is set to start at the Rochester Public Library next week.
“We’re grateful for this important work to begin, knowing it will protect one of the city’s most-visited assets,” Rochester Library Director Karen Lemke said in a statement announcing work will begin Aug. 15. ”While there may be noise impacts, we anticipate the library will remain open for the duration of the project."
The work will shift traffic in front of the building.
A westbound travel lane will be closed on Second Street Southeast, between Civic Center Drive and First Avenue. While two eastbound lanes are expected to remain open, they will shift south during construction.
Sidewalk access to the library will remain open, with the Merritt Contracting using walk-through scaffolding.
The work on the library is expected to take approximately two months.
The library was built in 1995, and the original roof remains in place with minor repairs in recent years. The work is being supported using a portion of the American Rescue Act Plan funding received by the city.
Updates regarding the repairs and roof replacement will be shared via the library’s website at www.rplmn.org .