Rochester locks Parks and Recreation restrooms due to vandalism

Facilities will be unlock when reserved, and portable restrooms will be available for other uses.

Rochester city logo
By Staff reports
Today at 4:32 PM

ROCHESTER — The restrooms at all Rochester Parks and Recreation facilities have been locked to allow for cleaning.

The city reports the facilities will remain locked unless reserved for an event due to recent vandalism and extreme messiness.

The Rochester Police Department has collaborated with Parks and Recreation to respond to various instances at Soldiers Field Memorial Park and other parks throughout the city.

The impacted areas will be supplemented with portable restroom units, which are less prone to the incidents that are occurring at the picnic shelter restrooms.

The use of portable restrooms is intended to be a temporary solution until the vandalism and frequent messes can be reduced, according to city officials.

By Staff reports
