Rochester looks to track energy use among city's largest buildings

ROCHESTER — A voluntary Rochester program aimed at logging energy efficiency in local buildings and businesses could add a mandatory component next year.

“We’ve really been working toward this policy for a number of years,” said Lauren Jensen, Rochester’s sustainability coordinator.

Since 2018, the city program has been working with a variety of building and business owners, from Mayo Clinic to small businesses, to document and track energy use and performance, highlighting potential savings opportunities.

Central Bark franchise owner Lenny Hoisington knew he wanted to get involved as he converted a1950s building at 1720 Second St. SW to house the canine day care operation.

“We tried really hard to have everything as efficient as possible,” he said of renovations to the building.

Getting involved with the city’s energy benchmarking program helped lead to utility-cost savings.

“Year over year, we are staying relatively consistent on cost, even though the (base) cost of utilities has been going up,” Hoisington said of the results he’s seeing.

Seeing lower bills

Hoisington said it’s difficult to determine how much the initial Central Bark renovations helped save in utility costs.

“We tried to do that, but just with how much revamping we did there wasn’t a good way to calculate that,” Hoisington said.

Catherine Weiser, with Central Bark, works with a group of dogs at the dog daycare Friday, April 21, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Other program participants, however, can point to direct savings documented in the benchmarking program after energy improvements.

Carol Bitton, owner of Counterpoint, said she’s seen energy bills for her three stores in the Galleria at University Square drop since switching to LED lights a couple years ago.

“It was a good move, and it was a significant reduction,” she said.

Bitton was already planning to make the lighting switch, which also brightened her stores, when she was told about the city’s voluntary benchmarking program.

By logging energy records on an annual basis, she is able to track the energy efficiency of her stores, as well as make contacts with city staff, who helped point her to rebate opportunities and other potential savings.

Jensen said Channel One Regional Food Bank and Food Shelf reported similar success with a change to LED lights, which was documented through the benchmarking program.

She said the lighting upgrade led to a 40% savings in energy costs.

“That, to them, is 500 or 600 more meals they can now offer in a month to the people they are serving,” she said.

Food boxes are packed at Channel One. Submitted photo

Channel One Executive Director Virginia Merritt said that is important, since the food shelf need has increased over the past year.

Last year, she said Channel One saw a 30% increase in food shelf visits and the increase rose another 15% in the first three months of 2023.

"This is a need like nothing we have seen before," she said, emphasizing the value of saving nearly $1,800 a year on utility bills as a result of the new grant-funded lighting.

So far, the benchmarking program, which has 143 participating building and business owners, has been voluntary, with city staff recruiting new participants each year.

Mandating benchmarking

A proposal to make the documentation of energy use mandatory for the city’s largest buildings — those containing 20,000 square feet of floor space or more — is in the works.

By targeting the larger buildings, Jensen said the city is seeking to create a manageable program with the greatest potential impact.

“By doing a commercial building benchmarking policy, we can impact 50% of the square footage of buildings here in Rochester, but we only need to interact with 1% to 2% of the building owners and operators,” Jensen said of the 572 commerical and residential buildings that could be affected.

While the mandatory program won’t require building owners to do anything outside of documenting energy use, Jensen said that one action has been shown to create savings.

“On average, buildings save between 1% and 3% on their annual energy savings just by being aware of their building’s energy use on a month-to-month and annual basis,” she said.

Katie Jones of the Minneapolis-based Center for Energy and Environment said Rochester won’t be alone if it adopts a mandatory program to require documenting energy usage. Five Minnesota metro-area cities already require benchmarking on some buildings.

The Center for Energy and Environment has been working with Rochester city staff and community representatives to outline a potential policy for Rochester.

The goal would be to track and document energy use in three ways:



Logging energy-use intensity, which would allow comparisons between buildings with similar uses.

Creating Energy Star scores for buildings, so efficiency ratings can be compared between buildings with different energy needs.

Tracking greenhouse gas emissions.

To meet expectations, building owners will need to enter data into the established system and update it from their energy bills each year. City staff, as well as representatives from an established metro-area collaborative would be available to assist with the process, and efforts are being made to see if Rochester Public Works can help automate the process.

Jones said the current proposal calls for starting with buildings of 50,000 square feet or more in 2024, since those buildings are often more sophisticated and have more resources dedicated to tracking energy use.

Once a local process is established, she said adding buildings with 20,000 to 50,000 square feet of floor space in 2025 should be simplified.

“It’s following best practices that have been tried and true in other cities,” she said.

The plan calls for key performance data to eventually be available for public review, so owners can compare their buildings to others and potential tenants can track efficiency.

Jones said that aspect will be delayed a year after a building is added to the system to give an owner time to make upgrades, if desired.

More work ahead

Jensen said details regarding the data shared and potential penalties for failing to participate are still being worked out as a draft of the proposed policy is being developed.

She said current plans call for a June 6 open house event for building owners and others, with the potential for the policy to be reviewed by the Rochester City Council in later that month.

Earlier this year, some council members voiced caution when presented with the idea of requiring participation.

“That’s scary stuff,” council member Patrick Keane said of the mandatory aspect.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton said the goal is to help owners overcome reluctance while raising awareness of potential savings.

“I think there’s a reticence to participation because there’s a little bit of fear in doing it,” she said, adding that the pilot program with voluntary participation has shown the potential for savings

Hoisington, whose 6,000-square-foot building wouldn’t mandate participating in the program, said he’d encourage any building owner to participate, whether mandatory or not, since the effort can point to potential savings.

“I don’t know of any business owner that wouldn’t want to optimize or save money, if they could,” he said.