Rochester man accused of attacking wife with machete Tuesday night

ROCHESTER — A 50-year-old Rochester man was arrested after allegedly attacking his wife with a machete Tuesday night, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen:

Police responded to a call around 11:45 p.m. on the 2000 block of 34th Street Northwest on Aug. 29 after a 31-year-old woman reported that she was locked in her bathroom and her husband was trying to get inside.

The woman told police that her husband had been out drinking when he came home, kicked in the bedroom door and pulled her off the bed. She said he began to yell and pull her hair. When she attempted to flee to the bathroom, the man grabbed a machete and began swinging it toward her, she said.

She was not struck with the machete but did receive a cut on her arm after being pulled off the bed.

The man tried to break into the bathroom with a hammer and screwdriver. He was arrested after officers arrived.

Law enforcement found a machete and screwdriver at the residence.

Officers had to force the door to the bathroom open to get the woman out.

Charges have been recommended to the Olmsted County Attorney's Office.