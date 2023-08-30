6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Rochester man accused of attacking wife with machete Tuesday night

An intoxicated 50-year-old Rochester man is accused of swinging a machete at his wife during a domestic incident Tuesday night. Charges have been recommended.

RPD - ASSAULT.png
Post Bulletin file photo
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Today at 9:19 AM

ROCHESTER — A 50-year-old Rochester man was arrested after allegedly attacking his wife with a machete Tuesday night, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen:

Police responded to a call around 11:45 p.m. on the 2000 block of 34th Street Northwest on Aug. 29 after a 31-year-old woman reported that she was locked in her bathroom and her husband was trying to get inside.

The woman told police that her husband had been out drinking when he came home, kicked in the bedroom door and pulled her off the bed. She said he began to yell and pull her hair. When she attempted to flee to the bathroom, the man grabbed a machete and began swinging it toward her, she said.

She was not struck with the machete but did receive a cut on her arm after being pulled off the bed.

The man tried to break into the bathroom with a hammer and screwdriver. He was arrested after officers arrived.

Law enforcement found a machete and screwdriver at the residence.

Officers had to force the door to the bathroom open to get the woman out.

Charges have been recommended to the Olmsted County Attorney's Office.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
