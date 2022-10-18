We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
News
News reporting
Rochester man accused of breaking down door and assaulting woman

Richard Allen Dalton, 44, of Rochester, is facing multiple charges related to an incident where he allegedly broke down a door and chased a woman before beating her with his fists.

Gavel
Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson
October 18, 2022
ROCHESTER — A Rochester man appeared in Olmsted County District Court on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, on charges related to an October attack where he allegedly broke down a door and assaulted a woman.

Richard Allen Dalton, 44, is facing one count of felony first-degree burglary and misdemeanor assault and damage to property charges.

District Judge Kathy Wallace ordered Dalton be held on $50,000 bail or bond with no conditions or $20,000 bail or bond with conditions. Wallace also ordered Dalton to have no contact with the victim and to not have any threatening behavior.

His next appearance is scheduled for Oct. 27. As of Tuesday afternoon, he is listed as in custody in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

According to the criminal complaint:

A witness told a Rochester Police Department officer that Dalton broke down the back door of the man's southeast Rochester residence looking for a woman who was inside on Oct. 14, 2022. The witness told the officer that the woman was at the residence speaking to someone about an earlier incident involving the woman and Dalton.

When Dalton entered the home, he yelled "Where the (expletive) is she at?" and tried to find her. The woman fled the residence and Dalton gave chase, eventually catching up to her at her vehicle, at which point Dalton began hitting the woman with closed fists.

On Oct. 16, an officer saw Dalton at an apartment complex in northwest Rochester and arrested him for the incident.

Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
