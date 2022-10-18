Rochester man accused of breaking down door and assaulting woman

ROCHESTER — A Rochester man appeared in Olmsted County District Court on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, on charges related to an October attack where he allegedly broke down a door and assaulted a woman.

Richard Allen Dalton, 44, is facing one count of felony first-degree burglary and misdemeanor assault and damage to property charges.

District Judge Kathy Wallace ordered Dalton be held on $50,000 bail or bond with no conditions or $20,000 bail or bond with conditions. Wallace also ordered Dalton to have no contact with the victim and to not have any threatening behavior.

His next appearance is scheduled for Oct. 27. As of Tuesday afternoon, he is listed as in custody in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

According to the criminal complaint:

A witness told a Rochester Police Department officer that Dalton broke down the back door of the man's southeast Rochester residence looking for a woman who was inside on Oct. 14, 2022. The witness told the officer that the woman was at the residence speaking to someone about an earlier incident involving the woman and Dalton.

When Dalton entered the home, he yelled "Where the (expletive) is she at?" and tried to find her. The woman fled the residence and Dalton gave chase, eventually catching up to her at her vehicle, at which point Dalton began hitting the woman with closed fists.

On Oct. 16, an officer saw Dalton at an apartment complex in northwest Rochester and arrested him for the incident.

