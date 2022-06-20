SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 20
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester man accused of gas station shooting held on $1 million bail

While no injuries were reported from the shooting, law enforcement said they found two bullets lodged in a residence near the shooting.

Lionell Bailey
Lionell Bailey
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
June 20, 2022 01:58 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A Rochester man appeared in Olmsted County District Court Monday, June 20, 2022, on charges related to a late-night shooting at a Rochester gas station parking lot.

Lionell Bailey, 38, is charged with second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault, possessing a firearm and a charge related to drive-by shooting. District Judge Jacob Allen ordered Bailey be held on a $1 million bail or bond. Bailey has been in custody since his arrest Friday, June 17, 2022, in Winona .

Also Read
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: June 19-25, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
June 20, 2022 01:02 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Gavel sits on a desk
Minnesota
Minnesota man gets life in prison, and more, for 2021 clinic shooting
Gregory Ulrich, 68, attacked the Allina Health clinic on Feb. 9, 2021, shooting five people and setting off three pipe bombs.
June 20, 2022 10:11 AM
 · 
By  Jon Collins / MPR News
Scam graphic
Local
Rochester woman scammed out of $7k by Bitcoin fraudsters
The woman was told by a caller that her identity was stolen and she could be charged with money laundering.
June 20, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Load More

Bailey is a registered predatory offender in Minnesota from a previous Illinois conviction for attempted sexual assault and is ineligible to possess a firearm.

No lawyer is listed for Bailey on the Minnesota court website.

The Olmsted County Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bailey's next court date is scheduled for June 30.

According to the criminal complaint:

Bailey was a passenger in a vehicle parked at a Rochester gas station when he opened fire at a man walking through the parking lot.

No injuries were reported in the shooting but law enforcement found two bullet holes located in a residence near the gas station. One bullet went through a residence window and struck the closet trim and another bullet appeared to have hit a storm door and ricocheted off.

The victim told police that he did not see who shot at him but officers tracked the California license plate to an address associated with the driver of the vehicle Bailey was in when he fired his weapon. Bailey was known to live at the residence by law enforcement, and an investigator noted that Bailey matched the description of the shooter.

Law enforcement spoke to the driver who confirmed that he was with Bailey at the time of the shooting and that Bailey had a pistol in his lap while in the vehicle.

Bailey was arrested in Winona after law enforcement tracked his phone at a location in the city.

Related Topics: OLMSTED COUNTY DISTRICT COURTPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSWINONA AREA
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
101420.N.RPB.bojji-1.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
This weekend: Cooking class for the little chefs and Asheville bluegrass
Chez Bojji hosts a kids cooking class and Thesis Beer Project welcomes Asheville, North Carolina bluegrass stars.
June 20, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
New American Legion Post 92 Commander - Gilmore
Exclusive
Local
As membership declines, Rochester's new American Legion commander seeks to re-energize legions
His installation comes as some legions have turned in their charters due to declining membership.
June 20, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: June 12-18, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
June 20, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: As membership declines, Rochester's new American Legion commander seeks to re-energize legions
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
June 20, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link