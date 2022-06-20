Rochester man accused of gas station shooting held on $1 million bail

ROCHESTER — A Rochester man appeared in Olmsted County District Court Monday, June 20, 2022, on charges related to a late-night shooting at a Rochester gas station parking lot.

Lionell Bailey, 38, is charged with second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault, possessing a firearm and a charge related to drive-by shooting. District Judge Jacob Allen ordered Bailey be held on a $1 million bail or bond. Bailey has been in custody since his arrest Friday, June 17, 2022, in Winona .

Bailey is a registered predatory offender in Minnesota from a previous Illinois conviction for attempted sexual assault and is ineligible to possess a firearm.

No lawyer is listed for Bailey on the Minnesota court website.

The Olmsted County Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bailey's next court date is scheduled for June 30.

According to the criminal complaint:

Bailey was a passenger in a vehicle parked at a Rochester gas station when he opened fire at a man walking through the parking lot.

No injuries were reported in the shooting but law enforcement found two bullet holes located in a residence near the gas station. One bullet went through a residence window and struck the closet trim and another bullet appeared to have hit a storm door and ricocheted off.

The victim told police that he did not see who shot at him but officers tracked the California license plate to an address associated with the driver of the vehicle Bailey was in when he fired his weapon. Bailey was known to live at the residence by law enforcement, and an investigator noted that Bailey matched the description of the shooter.

Law enforcement spoke to the driver who confirmed that he was with Bailey at the time of the shooting and that Bailey had a pistol in his lap while in the vehicle.

Bailey was arrested in Winona after law enforcement tracked his phone at a location in the city.