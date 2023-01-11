99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News
Rochester man accused of raping juvenile

The man is accused of raping and impregnating a 14-year-old juvenile. She gave birth last year.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
January 11, 2023 03:43 PM
ROCHESTER — A 37-year-old Rochester man is accused of raping and impregnating a juvenile last year, according to new charges filed in Olmsted County District Court.

Rafael Earl Steele is charged with felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 28, 2023.

Police were alerted to the case after doctors at a Mayo Clinic facility notified them that a newborn had DNA that indicated the parents were related.

According to the criminal complaint:

A 15-year-old female juvenile gave birth last year to a premature baby that had a number of health problems. In order to identify those health problems, Mayo Clinic doctors ordered genetic testing. That testing revealed that the newborn's parents were related.

Steele was arrested following a search warrant to conduct paternity testing that reported that there was over a 99.99% probability he was the father.

Based on the baby's gestational age, the female juvenile would have been 14-years-old at the time of the sexual assault in 2022.

Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
