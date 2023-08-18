Rochester man accused of sex crime against girl under 14

ROCHESTER — A 36-year-old Rochester man was arrested after police accused him of sexually assaulting a girl under 14 years old, according to Rochester Police Lt. Jennifer Hodgman.

Jonathan Tompkin is expected to appear in court Friday, Aug. 18, for a charge related to criminal sexual conduct. As of Friday morning, a criminal complaint had not been filed in Olmsted County District Court.

Learn more

According to Hodgeman:

The Rochester Police Department became aware of the sexual assaults last weekend. The pair met over Snapchat and Tompkin would pick the girl up and bring her to his residence where he would sometimes give her alcohol and marijuana.

The girl told police that Tompkin sexually assaulted her over the course of a couple weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was arrested on Aug. 16.