Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Rochester man accused of sex crime against girl under 14

Jonathan Tompkin, 36, of Rochester, is expected to appear in court Friday, Aug. 18, for a charge related to criminal sexual conduct.

Jonathan Tompkin
Jonathan Tompkin.
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Today at 9:40 AM

ROCHESTER — A 36-year-old Rochester man was arrested after police accused him of sexually assaulting a girl under 14 years old, according to Rochester Police Lt. Jennifer Hodgman.

Jonathan Tompkin is expected to appear in court Friday, Aug. 18, for a charge related to criminal sexual conduct. As of Friday morning, a criminal complaint had not been filed in Olmsted County District Court.

Learn more

According to Hodgeman:

The Rochester Police Department became aware of the sexual assaults last weekend. The pair met over Snapchat and Tompkin would pick the girl up and bring her to his residence where he would sometimes give her alcohol and marijuana.

The girl told police that Tompkin sexually assaulted her over the course of a couple weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was arrested on Aug. 16.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Jose Angel Montalvo-Loera
Local
Warrant issued for former Rochester man accused of sexually assaulting girl
9m ago
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
367391763_606185645011698_6301495858579002184_n.jpg
Local
Rochester duplex sustained 'major' fire damage Thursday evening
1h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Scam graphic
Local
Byron woman scammed out of $16k by internet thieves
1h ago
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Kylie Smidt RCTC VB.jpg
Members Only
College
Former Stewartville volleyball standout up to challenge of new position for RCTC
23m ago
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Answer Man logo
Members Only
Local
Broadway divider is gone, but not soon forgotten
3h ago
 · 
By  Answer Man
Medical Assistance
Local
Olmsted County ramps up effort to review 36,000 Medical Assistance enrollees in a year
4h ago
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
062620.S.RPB.stewartville-1134.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Stewartville coach Garrett Mueller has his players smiling and winning big
5h ago
 · 
By  Pat Ruff