News | Local
Rochester man accused of sexually assaulting teen

The man is accused of sexually assault the juvenile over several years, though charges filed relate only to a two-month time period this year.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
December 22, 2022 01:51 PM
ROCHESTER — A 38-year-old Rochester man is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage female juvenile in the fall, according to new charges filed in Olmsted County District Court.

Ricardo Jovanny Garcia is charged with two counts second-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, all felonies. The charges mention a significant relationship between the two, and that Garcia was in a position of authority over the juvenile.

He is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 26, 2022.

According to the criminal complaint:

Garcia is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old female juvenile several times between March 1, 2022, and April 30, 2022.

The juvenile reported the assaults to her therapist in May 2022, and a forensic interview was conducted by the Rochester Police Department with the juvenile in June 2022.

The juvenile reported the sexual assault happened repeatedly over several years.

Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
