Rochester man accused of sexually assaulting teen

ROCHESTER — A 38-year-old Rochester man is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage female juvenile in the fall, according to new charges filed in Olmsted County District Court.

Ricardo Jovanny Garcia is charged with two counts second-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, all felonies. The charges mention a significant relationship between the two, and that Garcia was in a position of authority over the juvenile.

He is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 26, 2022.

According to the criminal complaint:

Garcia is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old female juvenile several times between March 1, 2022, and April 30, 2022.

The juvenile reported the assaults to her therapist in May 2022, and a forensic interview was conducted by the Rochester Police Department with the juvenile in June 2022.

The juvenile reported the sexual assault happened repeatedly over several years.