Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Rochester man accused of soliciting child during sex crime sting

Kyle Jo Werner, 52, of Rochester, is accused of asking an undercover cop posing as a 13-year-old girl to perform sexual acts with him.

Kyle Jo Werner
Kyle Jo Werner.
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Today at 3:46 PM

ROCHESTER — A Rochester man was released on his own recognizance following a Thursday, June, 16, 2023, hearing in Olmsted County District Court for charges related to sexually soliciting a child earlier this year.

Kyle Jo Werner, 52, is facing one count of soliciting someone he believed to be a child to engage in sexual conduct, engaging in electronic communication relating to sexual conduct with a child, distributing material that relates to sexual conduct to a child and soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct, all felonies.

District Judge Christina Stevens ordered Werner to be released provided he have no contact with any victims or anyone under 18 years old.

Find more news important to you

According to the criminal complaint:

A detective with the Rochester Police Department was notified on June 1, 2023, by a detective in the Coral Springs Police Department in Florida that the Florida officer had been conducting an undercover operation relating to the online solicitation of a minor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Werner was identified as the person who was talking to the undercover police officer he believed to be a teenage girl.

Werner began the conversation on May 18, his birthday, on the application Paltalk, which allows for video, text and voice chats.

The undercover officer told Werner that the officer was a 14-year-old girl before Werner began asking several questions about the girl's appearance and hobbies.

The conversation moved to text messages where Werner called the girl "cute."

The next day, Werner asked the person he believed to be a minor to perform sexual acts while he performed sexual acts.

Werner eventually asked the undercover officer if they were 14 or 13 years old and the officer replied that they were really 13 years old.

"Werner says it is fine and that he would still talk to her if she was 12," part of the complaint reads. "Werner asks the (officer) to be his girlfriend, the (officer) asks how that would work and the subject is dropped after a couple of messages."

Those experiencing sexual exploitation can call a 24-hour crisis line at 507-289-0636 to speak to someone who can direct you towards help.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
willow-creek-area-map.jpg
Local
Willow Creek transportation study seeking public input
June 16, 2023 01:05 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Chez Bojji
Business
Chez Bojji to close in downtown Rochester at end of June
June 16, 2023 12:11 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
New Viola Road Roundabout.JPG
Local
That road construction near Century High School will bring smooth driving
June 16, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Answer Man
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


061623-Lyle-Pacelli ClassA Baseball Championship
Prep
Lyle/Pacelli comes up just short in Class A state baseball championship game
June 16, 2023 12:58 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
darren cafourek
Local
Man arrested, woman injured after UTV crash
June 16, 2023 10:10 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Pulse Magazine - Realty Growth Incorporated
Business
How Bucky Beeman, Dylan Carty and Nick Pompeian followed different paths and found common ground at Realty Growth
June 16, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
tom heffernan
Business
At 89, Tom Heffernan has been selling cars for 72 years
June 16, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon