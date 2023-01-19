Rochester man accused of soliciting juvenile and sending her explicit images

ROCHESTER — A 27-year-old Rochester man is accused of sending explicit pictures to a 14-year-old female juvenile and enticing her to do the same, according to new charges filed in Olmsted County District Court.

Austin William Nachatilo, 27, faces felony charges related to soliciting a child over the internet and distributing material to a child that relates or describes sexual conduct.

He is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 22, 2023.

According to the criminal complaint:

Nachatilo is accused of sending explicit photos of himself between late September and early October of 2022.

He repeatedly asked the juvenile to send photos of herself and told her that he would have sex with her, but that no one could find out.

There is no mention of a sexual assault in the complaint.

Nachotilo told an investigator with the Rochester Police Department that he did not remember sending pictures to the juvenile but that he could have by accident. He also acknowledged that he knew the juvenile's age.

The investigator found images on Nachotilo's cell phone that matched the description of the photos the juvenile reported to police.