Rochester man accused of stabbing another over drug debt

A debt over drugs and rent money led to a Rochester man being stabbed. Charges related to the assault have been filed in Olmsted County District Court.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
February 21, 2023 04:09 PM

Rochester — A 28-year-old Rochester man is accused of stabbing another man during a July 2022 altercation over a drug debt, according to new charges filed in Olmsted County District Court.

Bernard Gaines, Jr. is charged with felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. He's scheduled to appear in court March 28, 2023.

According to the criminal complaint:

Gaines stabbed a man around 6 p.m. July 20, 2022, after the pair got into a physical fight over money that was owed to Gaines.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department spoke to the man while he was in the emergency department at Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys. The man had significant scarring from the incident and was not able to walk properly. The debt was for drugs and money that he borrowed from Gaines.

Gaines told officers that he went to the man's home to collect a $200 debt and they got into a fight. He denied stabbing the man.

By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
