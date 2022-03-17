Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 17
News | Local

Rochester man acquitted of assault charges by reason of mental illness

The verdict was handed down last month in Olmsted County District Court in the case of Omar Nur Alasow for the March 26, 2020 incident.

Gavel court crime stock
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
March 17, 2022 01:45 PM
ROCHESTER — A Rochester man was found not guilty by reason of mental illness to charges that he repeatedly attempted to shoot a woman in her apartment building's parking lot in March 2020.

The 50-year-old woman was uninjured as the gun jammed and did not go off.

Omar Alasow, 61, was found not guilty due to mental illness in Olmsted County District Court on Feb. 15, 2022, on charges of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and aggravated harassment-possession of a dangerous weapon. The ruling by Judge Kathy Wallace came after a court trial held that same month.

Alasow was arrested on Thursday, March 26, 2020, after police were called to the 300 block of 31st Street Northeast for a report that someone was trying to shoot a woman. When officers arrived, Alasow was no longer at the apartment complex.

A 50-year-old woman told police she was going to her car when she saw Alasow, whom she identified as a former neighbor, and went to speak with him when he pulled out a handgun, pointed it at her and pulled the trigger, according to the ruling. Alasow was later located by police with a firearm that "had seven live rounds still loaded inside in addition to the live round that was misfed."

Following his arrest, a psychological evaluation was ordered by the court. During his interview with the examiner, Alasow said that on that March day he was being chased by people that others could not see and that the people pursuing him were evil. Alasow told the examiner he did not remember threatening the woman and that he had his gun with him to protect himself. The examiner concluded that Alasow's memory loss appeared genuine and "would be consistent with dissociation during a psychotic episode," according to the ruling.

Wallace ultimately ruled that at the time of the offense, Alasow "was mentally ill and not able to understand the nature of the acts constituting the offense with which he was charged or that they were wrong."

