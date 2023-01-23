STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Monday, January 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester man acquitted of homicide charge for 2019 crash that killed woman

The man hit 39-year-old Emily Jacobsen with his vehicle while he was high on methamphetamine in 2019. Jacobsen, a mother of four, died shortly after the crash.

Dewain Fredrick Siewert
Dewain Fredrick Siewert.
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
January 23, 2023 11:21 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A 45-year-old Rochester man was acquitted of a homicide charge related to a September 2018 crash that killed a woman. He was convicted of a lesser driving under the influence charge.

Dewain Fredrick Siewert appeared before Olmsted County District Judge Joseph Chase on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, where he was sentenced to 45 days in jail for being under the influence when he hit and killed 39-year-old Emily Jacobsen.

Siewert had been charged with felony criminal vehicular homicide while under the influence of a schedule I or II drug. His conviction of driving while impaired is a misdemeanor.

Also Read
Zeferino Cano Rafael
Local
Rochester man charged with raping juvenile and adult woman over several years
He is accused of sexually assaulting and raping a juvenile and an adult woman for several years. The juvenile was around 6 years old when the assaults started in 2018.
January 23, 2023 01:20 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
CRIMINAL VEHICULAR OPERATION.png
Local
Rochester woman accused of crashing car while drunk and injuring passengers in Goodhue County
Traffic footage of the crash showed the vehicle losing control, hitting a cable, going airborne and hitting a light pole.
January 23, 2023 11:39 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Chad William Kinzer
Local
Rochester man charged for hitting pedestrian while drunk driving
The person hit was transported to the hospital for back pain. A blood test showed the driver with a .172 blood alcohol concentration.
January 23, 2023 10:35 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson

Siewert was acquitted of his homicide charge and convicted of his driving while impaired charge during a court trial in November 2022.

Jacobsen died as a result of injuries she sustained following the Sept. 17, 2018, incident. Court documents indicate that her immediate cause of death was complications from blunt head and torso trauma.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rochester Police Department was called around 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 17 to the alley behind 16 12th St. NW for a report of a medical situation. When officers arrived on scene, they found Siewert administering chest compressions to Jacobsen. She was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys, where she died a day later.

On scene that morning, Siewert told police that Jacobsen’s cat had gotten out and she went to look for it. When she was gone for a while, Siewert went out to look for her and got into his truck to go around the block when he struck Jacobsen.

During an interview with police later that morning, Siewert told an investigator he had smoked methamphetamine a few hours before the incident. A search warrant was obtained to collect a blood sample from Siewert because of the admission.

Analysis of the blood conducted by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension found the presence of methamphetamine and amphetamine, according to court documents.

Siewert was briefly hospitalized after the incident over mental health concerns.

Jacobsen left behind four children, according to her obituary .

Reporting by Emily Cutts contributed to this report.

Related Topics: OLMSTED COUNTY DISTRICT COURTPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSROCHESTER
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Jennette-McCurdy1.png
Local
Author, actress Jennette McCurdy to speak at Winona State University
Tickets go on sale Tuesday for "An Evening with Jennette McCurdy" at Winona State University on March 22.
January 23, 2023 01:02 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Saints on Second Bar and Grill
Business
Saints on Second: Not just any Marriott hotel restaurant
Being a restaurant inside a hotel comes with its challenges, but Saints on Second inside the Courtyard by Marriot across from Saint Marys has found a way around such challenges.
January 23, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
image005.jpg
Local
Public hearing for Winona-La Crescent watershed plan set for Thursday
Area residents can provide comment on the WinLaC Partnership's watershed plan, which has been in the works for two years.
January 23, 2023 11:24 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Education school stock photo
Local
Byron and Kasson-Mantorville schools take top honors in Hiawatha Valley League Conference One-act Festival
Kasson-Mantorville performed the “Dark Road” and Byron presented “The Velveteen Rabbit.”
January 23, 2023 10:21 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports