Elgin man allegedly fired shots at truck in rural Olmsted County

ELGIN — An Elgin man was arrested Saturday afternoon on allegations that he fired shots at a vehicle on a rural Olmsted County road.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office was called about 1:40 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, for a report that three men had been chased in their vehicle by an unknown man in another vehicle. The men reported that the man, who they believed was in his 60s or 70s, was driving a newer blue Chevy Silverado and had a black rifle, similar to an AR-15, according to Capt. James Schueller.

The men reported that the man fired multiple shots at them two different times. Deputies later located "several" spent shell casings on 75th Street Northeast between 80th Avenue and 70th Avenue.

The three men — ages 25, 46 and 54 — told deputies they own hunting land in Elgin and were in the area pheasant hunting. As they left their hunting land and were heading west on County Road 67, they saw a pheasant in the ditch in the 31000 block of County Road 67 in Wabasha County. The men pulled over to see if they could get a shot at it. While they were assessing if they had a shot, a woman at a nearby property began yelling and swearing at them to leave, according to Schueller.

One of the three men reportedly yelled "Happy New Year" back at the woman and then the three cased their guns and left. The men headed westbound to the intersection of 85th Street Northeast and 80th Avenue Northeast before turning southbound on 80th Avenue. It was about then that they notice another vehicle "catching up to them quickly" and they assumed it was a person from the residence who wanted to speak with them about the words they exchanged with the woman, Schueller said.

The men pulled over and the blue truck drove past and then parked at an angle in the roadway a short distance in front of them. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as 63-year-old Paul Allan Reichel, reportedly got out of the truck with a black rifle in hand and pointed it at the vehicle the three men were in. Reichel appeared to be fumbling with the firearm and the men used the moment to drive away, past the truck, according to Schueller. As the men were driving away, they heard several shots and said it sounded like bullets were hitting the vehicle.

Reichel allegedly got back in his truck and followed the men, who again, pulled over. The truck passed the men again before coming to a stop about 150 to 200 yards away from them. As the men started to turn their vehicle around to try to go eastbound, they reportedly saw two rounds hit the road approximately 10 feet away from the driver's side. Reichel again followed the men until the truck hit the side ditch of 65th Street Northeast, Schueller said.

The three men drove to another location before calling police. Through their statements, deputies were able to determine the location of the residence where the men had stopped to observe the pheasant. That residence is where deputies located Reichel.

Reichel admitted to shooting in the direction of group of hunters and said he was upset that the group "threatened" his wife, according to the criminal complaint. Reichel reportedly told the investigators he could have killed the men if he wanted and that he had fired in the direction of hunters on his property before.

While at the jail, Reichel reportedly told detention deputies "they started this, I just made the mistake in not finishing it," the complaint states.

When interviewed by investigators, Reichel's wife said she saw the hunters get out of the vehicle and yelled at them that they did not have permission to hunt on that land, to which they replied with an obscenity and told her they would do as they pleased before driving away, according to the criminal complaint.

Reichel has been charged in Olmsted County District Court with six counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and two counts of dangerous weapons-drive by shooting toward occupied motor vehicle. He was scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Monday afternoon.

Law enforcement initially identified Reichel as having a Rochester residence but court records indicate he lives in Elgin.