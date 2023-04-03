99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, April 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Rochester man arrested after drunk driving crash that took out power

Officers talked to the man and he admitted drinking and driving. He failed multiple sobriety tests and had a .22 blood alcohol concentration.

RPD - ARREST REPORT.png
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Today at 9:08 AM

ROCHESTER — A 27-year-old Rochester man was arrested for crashing into an electrical box and knocking out power to a residence Saturday, April 1, 2023, in northeast Rochester, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen:

Witnesses told law enforcement they heard a loud boom on the 900 block of Northern Valley Drive Northeast and their power went out.

ALSO READ

They saw an electrical box outside of their home had been driven over and a woman was yelling at man that he was "super drunk."

Officers talked to the man and he admitted drinking and driving his 2011 Subaru Outback too fast. He failed multiple sobriety tests and had a .22 blood alcohol concentration when he was taken to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

ADVERTISEMENT

RPD has recommended charges related to the incident.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: March 26-April 1, 2023
April 03, 2023 07:23 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
20230330_132850.jpg
Business
Byron educational complex sold for $2.25 million
April 03, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Ramadan Iftar
Lifestyle
5 questions about Ramadan and the iftar hosted by the Rochester Muslim community
April 03, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
World Literature
Exclusive
Local
Speaking many tongues: How Rochester Public Schools supports a student body that speaks 96 languages
April 01, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Chatfield, Cannon Falls Section 1AA softball championship
Prep
15 southeastern Minnesota softball players to watch in the 2023 season
March 31, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Wicklow-Lane-House.jpg
Lifestyle
'Nice and beautiful' features showcase these million dollar Rochester homes
April 02, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Lake City vs. PEM girls basketball
Prep
Meet the 2022-23 Post Bulletin All-Area Girls Basketball Team
March 31, 2023 07:45 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff