Rochester man arrested after girlfriend found with gunshot wound on Christmas

ROCHESTER — A man was arrested Sunday evening, Dec. 25, after his girlfriend was found unconscious in her bedroom with a gunshot wound to her head just before 12 p.m. Sunday.

Rochester police responded to a call from the estranged father of the woman's two children. The man was supposed to meet the mother of his two children that morning to pick them up, but the woman didn’t show up and he couldn’t get a hold of her.

Capt. Casey Moilanen said officers tried to call her and didn’t make contact with her, so they went to her apartment on the 500 block of 19th Street Northwest.

A 5-year-old answered the door and told officers that their mom was hurt. A 2-year-old child was also in the home. Officers found the 37-year-old woman unconscious, but still alive, in the bedroom. No gun was found in the apartment.

Officers learned that the woman's current boyfriend may have been at her apartment the night before. Officers then went to the home of the boyfriend on the 3300 block of Whalers Lane Northwest and saw the subject leave out of the back door on foot.

Officers located the man at West Frontage Road and 55th Street Northwest. An ammunition magazine of the same caliber that was used in the shooting was found on the man.

A K-9 followed the man’s walking path he took after leaving his house and found a gun in a snowbank — the same caliber used in the shooting.

Phillip Eugene Turner, 34, of Rochester, was arrested at 5:12 p.m. Sunday. He is listed as in custody at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

The 37-year-old woman is at Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys, where Moilanen said she’s still alive.