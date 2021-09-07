SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Rochester man arrested after he's found sleeping in Stewartville vehicle

Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies were called about 6:05 a.m. Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, after a man was found sleeping in a vehicle.

Nathan Koball 9.6.21
Nathan Koball
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
September 07, 2021 08:49 AM
STEWARTVILLE -- A Stewartville couple had an unexpected passenger Monday morning when they found a man had fallen asleep in their vehicle.

The discovery was made about 6:05 a.m. Monday when a husband went to pick up his wife from work.

The man did not notice that a person was sleeping in the backseat of the couple's 2001 Dodge Durango when he got in and drove to his wife's place of work. It was there that she saw the person in the backseat.

The couple got out of the vehicle and called law enforcement. Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies woke the man, who was later identified as 30-year-old Nathan Koball, of Rochester, according to Capt. James Schueller.

Koball reportedly told deputies he didn't take anything from the vehicle, but was just looking for some place to sleep because it was cold that night.

Deputies found three empty hypodermic needles in the vehicle as well as a one loaded with 10 milliliters of brown liquid that field tested positive for methamphetamine. Koball allegedly admitted that they belonged to him.

Koball was charged in Olmsted County District Court with felony fifth-degree drug possession and misdemeanor possession of a hypodermic needle.

Stewartville - Olmsted County map.png
Created with Datawrapper

