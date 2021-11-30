SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Rochester man arrested after high-speed chase in Wisconsin, Minnesota

Jeremy Scott Martin was charged in Trempealeau County on Monday with two felony charges of domestic abuse, a felony charge of stalking, use of a dangerous weapon, attempted burglary and fleeing law enforcement.

Jeremy Scott Martin mug.png
Jeremy Martin
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
November 30, 2021 02:35 PM
GALE, Wis. -- A Rochester man was arrested after leading law enforcement on a chase that started in western Wisconsin and ended in Winona.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at 9:51 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, regarding a restraining order violation at home in Gale, Wis. The caller said 36-year-old Jeremy Scott Martin, of Rochester, was making violent threats that included statements about using arson and explosive devices at the residence. When Martin attempted to enter the home, the homeowner fired a handgun, which made Martin flee the scene, the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

When deputies arrived and evacuated the residents, they noticed a suspicious vehicle leaving the area. As deputies attempted to stop it, a chase began with speeds hitting 90 mph. The vehicle went into Buffalo County, Wis., and turned toward Minnesota on State Road 54. The Winona Police Department successfully used a tire deflation device to stop the vehicle and arrested Martin after he tried to flee on foot.

Martin was charged Monday, Nov. 29, in Trempealeau County with two felony charges of domestic abuse, a felony charge of stalking and use of a dangerous weapon, attempted burglary and fleeing law enforcement, according to court documents.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office, Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Winona Police Department, Trempealeau County Emergency Response Team, and Galesville Fire Department.

