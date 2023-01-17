STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News | Local
Rochester man arrested after paramedics alert police to a man with a rifle looking at vehicles

The man told police that he was doing a bomb drill.

RPD - ARREST REPORT.png
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
January 17, 2023 09:26 AM
ROCHESTER — A 35-year-old Rochester man was arrested with methamphetamine after medical personnel notified law enforcement that he had been following them, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

Charges have been recommended to the Olmsted County Attorney's Office.

The man told police that he was doing a bomb drill.

According to Moilanen:

The Rochester Police Department responded to a call from medical personnel on the 900 block of 17th Street Southeast around 3 a.m.

When police arrived, they were told by medical personnel who had responded to a call in the area that a man had followed their Rochester Fire Department truck and Mayo Clinic ambulance and parked in the middle of the street after first responders went into a residence for a medical call.

The man got out of his truck with a rifle and looked at the medical vehicles before leaving.

Police found him in the parking lot of Ben Franklin Elementary School with 10 airsoft rifles and about 4 grams of methamphetamine.

The man told officers he was practicing a bomb drill and was looking at cars to see how they were wired. He also said he was thinking about stealing the fire truck and ambulance.

Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
