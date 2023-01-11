99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Rochester man arrested after pointing gun at driver during road rage incident

Rochester Police arrested a 23-year-old man who said "he felt like the stupidest person in the world" for displaying his gun during the incident.

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
January 11, 2023 09:04 AM
ROCHESTER — A 23-year-old Rochester man was arrested after a road rage incident Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 10.

Rochester Police responded to the area of South Broadway and 12th Street Southwest at 1:39 p.m. Tuesday after a 46-year-old man reported that a man had pointed a gun at him while their cars were next to each other. That happened after the victim was brake checked and both men traded obscene hand gestures, Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen said.

The suspect drove westbound on 12th Street Southwest. Officers located his unoccupied car in the parking lot near Scheels, and later arrested the 23-year-old, who admitted to pointing his gun at the 46-year-old man.

Moilanen said it “sounds like he’s remorseful” as the 23-year-old said “he felt like the stupidest person in the world” for displaying his gun.

Officers found a black pistol, airsoft rifle, marijuana and marijuana wax in his car, and an SKS rifle and shotgun in the trunk.

