Rochester man arrested after pointing gun into a residence

ROCHESTER — A 19-year-old Rochester man was arrested after a reported assault.

Officers were dispatched to a reported assault on the 700 block of Ninth Avenue Southeast Monday, June 12, at around 11:30 a.m., Rochester Police Lt. Jen Hodgman said.

The caller said that a man who she knew “came up to the front door and pointed a handgun at several occupants at the residence,” Hodgman said.

Officers conducted a search warrant and located the handgun that matched the description given in victim statements. The Rochester man was arrested in close proximity to the scene.