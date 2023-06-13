99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Tuesday, June 13

News

Rochester man arrested after pointing gun into a residence

A call of a reported assault came Monday, June 12, at around 11:30 a.m.

RPD - ASSAULT.png
Post Bulletin file photo
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Today at 9:15 AM

ROCHESTER — A 19-year-old Rochester man was arrested after a reported assault.

Officers were dispatched to a reported assault on the 700 block of Ninth Avenue Southeast Monday, June 12, at around 11:30 a.m., Rochester Police Lt. Jen Hodgman said.

The caller said that a man who she knew “came up to the front door and pointed a handgun at several occupants at the residence,” Hodgman said.

Officers conducted a search warrant and located the handgun that matched the description given in victim statements. The Rochester man was arrested in close proximity to the scene.

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. She loves sports, '90s sitcoms, historical fiction and Quentin Tarantino movies. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.





