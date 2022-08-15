SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester man arrested after police find altered gun in Friday traffic stop

The man was a passenger in a vehicle that ran through a red light, according to law enforcement. An altered .380 loaded handgun was found in the man's bag.

RPD - ARREST REPORT.png
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
August 15, 2022 09:36 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A 31-year-old Rochester man was arrested Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, during a traffic stop on the 800 block of Fifth Street Northwest, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

The Rochester Police Department made the stop after seeing a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox go through a red light at the intersection of Civic Center Drive Northwest and Sixth Avenue, according to Moilanen.

Also Read
Ambulance stock photo
Local
Man shoots off part of finger at Southern Minnesota Sportsman's Club
A 44-year-old man lost the tip of his finger while shooting at a gun range near Rochester.
August 15, 2022 09:24 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Kellogg man dies in Sunday motorcycle crash near Genoa; passenger critically injured
A Kellogg man was killed and his passenger critically injured following a one-vehicle crash Sunday near Genoa.
August 15, 2022 09:13 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson

Moilanen said officers saw drug paraphernalia in the vehicle which lead to a search. Officers found a loaded .380 handgun in the bag the 31-year-old was wearing when the stop occurred. The gun had a serial number that had been altered and he was prohibited from possessing a firearm. Charges related to the incident were recommended to the Olmsted County Attorney's Office.

The driver of the vehicle, a 52-year-old Rochester man was ticketed for drug paraphernalia and driving related offenses.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTERROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Corn Tower
Local
Photos: Slice of Life August 2022
View "slice of life" photos from around the area.
August 15, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
Red Wing map.png
Local
Woodbury man dies in single-vehicle crash Sunday in Red Wing
A 54-year-old Woodbury man died following a single-vehicle crash Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, on Highway 63 in Red Wing.
August 15, 2022 08:42 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Today's Headlines: 100 candles for two Rochester friends born four days apart
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
August 15, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Centenarians Fusselman candles.JPG
Local
100 candles for two Rochester friends born four days apart
Two Rochester women, born half a world away, four days apart, celebrated their 100th birthday together.
August 15, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed