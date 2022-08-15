Rochester man arrested after police find altered gun in Friday traffic stop

ROCHESTER — A 31-year-old Rochester man was arrested Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, during a traffic stop on the 800 block of Fifth Street Northwest, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

The Rochester Police Department made the stop after seeing a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox go through a red light at the intersection of Civic Center Drive Northwest and Sixth Avenue, according to Moilanen.

Moilanen said officers saw drug paraphernalia in the vehicle which lead to a search. Officers found a loaded .380 handgun in the bag the 31-year-old was wearing when the stop occurred. The gun had a serial number that had been altered and he was prohibited from possessing a firearm. Charges related to the incident were recommended to the Olmsted County Attorney's Office.

The driver of the vehicle, a 52-year-old Rochester man was ticketed for drug paraphernalia and driving related offenses.