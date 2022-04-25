SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Monday, April 25
Rochester man arrested after reportedly colliding with police car while driving stolen vehicle

Suspect is being held following Sunday arrest.

Parker Atherton
Olmsted County Adult Corrections Center
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
April 25, 2022 10:02 AM
ROCHESTER — A 20-year-old Rochester man was arrested after allegedly colliding with a Rochester police squad car while driving a stolen vehicle.

Rochester Police Lt. Tom Faudskar said Parker Atherton was driving a stolen vehicle when it struck the police vehicle containing two officers at 8:22 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Eighth Street Northeast and West Silver Lake Drive.

Police lights
Local
Apache Mall shoplifting turns into robbery when gun is reportedly drawn
Rochester investigators are reviewing video in hope of identifying suspects following the Sunday morning incident.
April 25, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
090120.N.RPB.Drone.Hwy14CoRd104.02.jpg
Local
Discussion of proposed Highway 14 safety improvements will continue Wednesday
A recent decision would delay the project, with the potential to lose future access to federal funding.
April 23, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Court
Local
Social worker files discrimination lawsuit against Olmsted County
Complaint claims age, race and gender discrimination have affected employee's 20-year career with the county.
April 21, 2022 01:24 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
The officers reportedly tried to stop Atherton, but did not initiate a pursuit when he failed to stop.

Faudskar said Atherton knocked over a stop sign, struck a private vehicle, ran several red lights and drove through a lawn near the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Eighth Street Northwest.

The vehicle was later found in the 300 block of Seventh Avenue Northwest, and Atherton was arrested nearby. Faudskar said he allegedly admitted to driving the vehicle, striking the officers’ car and leaving the scene.

Faudskar said the vehicle had been reported stolen, and Atherton allegedly possessed heroin when arrested.

One officer involved in the incident reported back pain, but Faudskar said Monday morning that it was unclear whether anyone was severely injured in the incident.

Atherton is being held in the Olmsted County jail after being arrested on charges of felony motor vehicle theft and fleeing an officer, along with fifth-degree drug possession, another felony.

