News | Local

Rochester man arrested after T-bone crash

Andrew Gustafson, 31, was arrested Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, on suspicion of criminal vehicular operation, a felony, and fleeing an officer on foot.

Gustafson, Andrew 12.12.21.jpg
Andrew Gustafson
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
December 13, 2021 05:05 PM
A Rochester man was arrested Saturday after police say he tried to run away from them after being brought to the hospital for a crash he caused.

Andrew Gustafson, 31, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of criminal vehicular operation, a felony, and fleeing an officer on foot. He could face additional charges pending the result of blood draw, which was sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for testing.

The incident began about 5:45 p.m. Saturday when an officer on patrol saw Gustafson in a vehicle that was westbound in the 1100 block of Second Street Southeast, according to Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen. The officer recognized Gustafson and knew the man had "several" warrants for his arrest.

When Gustafson started to pass the officer, he reportedly sped up as if he was trying to get away from the officer. The officer made a U-turn to stop Gustafson, who continued westbound on Second Street. Gustafson reportedly ran a stop sign at 11th Avenue Southeast and slid into a snowbank.

After freeing the vehicle from the snowbank, Gustafson headed northbound on 11th Avenue Southeast, toward East Center Street, where he passed a line of cars waiting for a red light and T-boned a van that was eastbound on East Center Street, according to Moilanen.

The officer who first spotted Gustafson arrived on scene of the crash to find that Gustafson was gone. Another officer in the area witnessed the crash and chased Gustafson on foot.

Two people in the van, 55-year-old Sarhan Salah and 48-year-old Barni Abokor, were both taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys. Salah, who was the driver of the van, had no serious injuries. His passenger may have suffered some fractured ribs and a fractured left leg, according to Moilanen.

Gustafson was also taken to the hospital after complaining of head pain. Field sobriety tests were conducted at the hospital. Following the tests, an officer went to their squad car to draft a warrant to ask for a blood draw. When the officer returned, he learned that Gustafson had left the hospital in his hospital gown, according to Moilanen. He was located in a nearby parking garage and taken back to the emergency department.

Editor's note: This story was updated on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, to correct the date on which the incident occurred. It happened on Saturday, Dec. 11.

